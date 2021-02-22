So, last Friday afternoon, my 2.8-year-old great-grandson came to the Arts Center to help me lock up before heading to our house for an overnight. He thinks it is a really big deal to turn off the lights and “turn the key” to lock all the doors. He was especially excited as he discovered he could actually reach one of the light switches without any help. Anyone who knows children this age knows that any little spark of independence is a big deal! As we were walking down the outside stairs to leave, without any prompting Beckett said, “I love MY Arts Center.” He said my, because it’s personal to him.
This made me tear up just a bit and I responded “I do too. I love MY Arts Center.”
I love that MY Arts Center provides children of all ages opportunities to explore and learn. I love that MY Arts Center has outstanding instructors to guide children and adults as they discover gifts and talents they may never have otherwise known they have. I love that MY Arts Center is for the entire community and that all of the exhibits and some of the programming is free to the public. I love that thanks to the support of fabulous patrons we are able to maintain this beautiful grand old building and offer financial assistance for classes and workshops. I love just coming to work every day because I truly do love MY Arts Center.
Now, you all need to understand that Beckett was introduced to the Arts Center at the early age of 5 weeks. His mom grew up at the Arts Center taking dance, music, theater and attending summer camps, and she and his dad are now leading the youth theater program here and as a result Beckett soon became involved himself. In his young acting career he has played “baby Jesus” in a ballet, baby Edgar Alan Poe and most recently Little Buddy in Elf, Jr. Beckett also enjoys the galleries and notices immediately when the exhibits change and explores each exhibit as much as a 2.8-year-old has the capacity to do so. I usually take the time to walk him thru and talk about different pieces and encourage him to look for things in each painting — kind of a scavenger hunt if you will. Little does he know he is being taught to slow down and really look at the art. It’s just a game to him.
Beckett is at the Arts Center at least two afternoons a week so he knows his way around the place. When he is here, he knows he will be called by name, he knows he is in a safe place and he associates being here with being loved.
Now, more than ever, especially with so much distancing and quarantining and having to stay away from grandparents and oh the list goes on, children need the Arts Center. They need this place where they can sing and dance and play and paint and create and know they are in a safe space, a space where they are cared for and celebrated. I wish every child in this community could experience the joys that have been afforded my family over the years. Most of all: I wish every child in our community could say I love MY Arts Center.
I am truly grateful and know how very blessed I am to have had the opportunity to watch my children, grandchildren and now great-grandchild grow up here at this Arts Center. I failed to mention my stage debut was here at the Arts Center when I was in the 10th grade – so that’s four generations of my family that have benefitted from what the Arts Center has to offer.
If you know a child that could benefit from Arts Center programming, please give us a call. The Arts Center has scholarships available for any child with financial need that wants to dance, sing, paint, play music, or perform on stage. Call us at 985-1922 or check out our web page at www.colquittcountyarts.com.
