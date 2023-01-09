In an article published in the Nov. 23 Moultrie Observer, the John Phillip Sousa Foundation presented its Sudler Trophy to the Jacksonville State University Marching Southerners, which includes Moultrie native Thomas “Gage” Edmondson. The release from the college incorrectly identified the section of the band in which Edmondson performs. He is in the drumline.

