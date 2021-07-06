A phrase in an article published online July 1 left readers with an incorrect impression. The article recognized Cliff Lewis, a Moultrie native who will be honored by Valdosta State University as one of its Distinguished Alumni. In 2009, Lewis became the youngest senior manager in the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s 250-plus person Watershed Protection Branch. The phrasing of that sentence in the original version of the article implies he is in charge of the entire branch, but he is actually in charge of a team of 15 people within the branch.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you