A phrase in an article published online July 1 left readers with an incorrect impression. The article recognized Cliff Lewis, a Moultrie native who will be honored by Valdosta State University as one of its Distinguished Alumni. In 2009, Lewis became the youngest senior manager in the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s 250-plus person Watershed Protection Branch. The phrasing of that sentence in the original version of the article implies he is in charge of the entire branch, but he is actually in charge of a team of 15 people within the branch.
CORRECTION: VSU Distinguished Alumnus
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
William Dorsey Braswell, 71, of Moultrie, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in the Chapel of Baker Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Volyes officiating assisted by Rev. Tim Dudding. Mr. Braswe…
MOULTRIE [mdash] Steven Norcross, 50, of Moultrie, died Friday, July 2, 2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Norman Park Conference Center sells for $1.3M
- Atlanta school administrator charged with molestation here
- Couple surrenders following drug raid
- Grand jury indicts Goodno in shooting incident
- Man shot during altercation
- Moultrie man dies in 1-vehicle accident
- VSU to honor Moultrie native
- Eight indictments focus on sexual abuse of children
- Three sentenced after guilty pleas
- Moultrian accepted to Mercer School of Medicine Accelerated Track
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.