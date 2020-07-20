TIFTON, Ga. — Homemade cotton candy and hand-dipped Blue Bell ice cream in a variety of flavors are now available at the Country Store at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
Closed in recent weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Country Store is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Museum Director Garrett Boone said the main hall of the museum will also be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on a Tuesday through Saturday basis through July 31.
“Our Country Store will continue to stay open, and we’d love to have people come out and enjoy some ice cream, cotton candy, and our freshly popped popcorn,” Boone said. “We also have Georgia Grown jams and jellies, old-fashioned candies, and favorite games from your childhood.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.