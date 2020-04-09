MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Bradford pear tree had split. It had to come down.
Jason and Dawn Blanton sawed the tree down, cut it up, and loaded it onto a trailer to take it to the landfill. But before they could haul off the last load, the landfill closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak.
So, what do you do with a broken tree that you can’t dispose of?
Since it was almost Easter, Dawn Blanton said, “I asked Jason to make me a cross.”
The cross, about five feet tall, now sits on the stump of the Bradford pear, awaiting the coming holiday. Other crosses have been sprouting in their neighborhood off Tallokas Road since then, Dawn Blanton said.
