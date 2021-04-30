WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Effie Hart Crosby of 305 Lake Howard Drive, Winter Haven, Fla., celebrated her 100th birthday April 20, 2021.
Crosby was born in Brooks County, Ga., to Eva Mae and Jerry Hart as one of 12 children.
She was married to Durwood F. Crosby of Winter Haven for 58 years until his death in 1999. She is the mother of six children and has a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren
When asked what she wanted for her birthday, she said, “Another 100 years, a new car and a driver’s license.”
