MOULTRIE, Ga. — The January meeting of the Colquitt County Retired Educators Association was held recently at the Moultrie Colquitt County Library.
Julia Dorminey, CCREA president, welcomed everyone and Virginia Hart, CCREA member, gave the devotion.
Linda Berl, co-director of Cross Roads for Her Ministry, presented the program. She informed members that this ministry will provide a Christian transition home for women by offering new hope, a new heart, and new beginnings. She stated many volunteer opportunities that are available.
Julia Dorminey presented Berl a donation for Cross Roads for Her on behalf of the membership.
The February meeting will be 10:30 a.m. Feb. 13, at the Museum of Colquitt County History.
