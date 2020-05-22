VALDOSTA, Ga. — Danielle Elizabeth Collum of Moultrie, Georgia, is the recipient of the Spring 2020 President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Valdosta State University.
The President’s Award for Academic Excellence is presented to the graduating student with the highest grade point average in each of VSU’s six colleges — Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, College of the Arts, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, and College of Science and Mathematics.
Collum was recognized during VSU’s virtual 229th Commencement on Saturday, May 9. The video may be seen at valdosta.edu/commencement.
She graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
“It means a great deal to me to be named the top graduate of my college because I have really tried to do my best academically over the last four years,” she said. “It’s nice to have something tangible to commemorate that. I also really enjoy the field of study I’ve chosen. It’s rewarding to be recognized in an area that I love.”
As a student at VSU, Collum was a member of The Society for Collegiate Leadership and Achievement, Golden Key International Honour Society, Alpha Lambda Delta: The International Honor Society for First-Year Success, and The National Society of Collegiate Scholars. She worked as a lifeguard at a hometown pool and even served as pool manager during the summer after her junior year.
“I am also heavily involved in my church, and my faith is a huge part of my life,” she shared.
Collum’s academic excellence resulted in her earning repeated spots on the Dean’s List, as well as being recognized as an outstanding student in her program. She was a HOPE Scholar.
Collum plans to serve one year with AmeriCorps before pursuing an opportunity to teach English in Spain. Afterwards her goal is to continue her education in either an industrial/organizational psychology program or neuroscience program.
She is the daughter of Rick and Donna Collum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.