MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie Mayor William M. McIntosh and Chairman Denver Braswell of Colquitt County Board of Commissioners sign a document proclaiming Nov. 10, 2020 as DAR Day in Moultrie and Colquitt County.
Established on Nov. 10, 1910, the John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is preparing to celebrate 110 years of service to America and the community.
The chapter will host a luncheon at the Colquitt County Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 10, where members will greet the Georgia State Society DAR State Regent, OB Wilhoit McCorkle, along with members from neighboring chapters. McCorkle will speak to daughters about goals for her administration, 2020-2022.
From left are Mary Lynn Chitty, Jan Parker, Faye Brock, Jean Gay, Beth Rogers and Mickie Hancock.
