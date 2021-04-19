MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Benning Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced late last week that Nancy Clark Coleman has been named Georgia State Society DAR Outstanding Chapter Regent for 2020.
The award was presented by GSSDAR State Regent OB McCorkle at the organization’s state conference held at State Mountain Convention Center in Atlanta on March 19.
Coleman is a ten-year member of the John Benning Chapter NSDAR where she has served as an extraordinary leader for the chapter as regent for two two-year terms, 2016-2020, as well as serving several terms as vice-regent, and chairing numerous committees, the Moultrie DAR chapter said. Currently, she serves the chapter as vice-regent in charge of membership and as Commemorative Events chair, as well as serving the GSSDAR as chair of the state’s DAR Service for Veterans committee.
Under her leadership, the John Benning Chapter received numerous state and national awards.
In remarks following the presentation of the award, Coleman thanked the John Benning Chapter for its support.
"I want to thank the members of the John Benning Chapter who allowed me to dream big and then worked with me to make those dreams possible,” Coleman said. “Dreams like the USO Show to honor Vietnam veterans, Quilts of Valor presentation for veterans touched by war, organizing the Thigpen Trail Society Children of the American Revolution, and sponsoring Wreaths Across America among many other projects. These women truly epitomize the DAR mission of history, education and patriotism. I was honored to be their regent."
In 2019, the USO Show was chosen for the top award given by National Society DAR, Washington DC, receiving First Place as a Commemorative Event.
Coleman, a native of Cairo, Ga., is married to Thomas Coleman. They live at Rose Hill Farms in Hartsfield. The couple’s son Clark and wife Paige live in Memphis, Tenn., with children Coen, age 3, and Maeve, age 9 months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.