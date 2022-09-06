Barbara Clarke Hendrick

Jean Gay, left, the 2020-22 chapter regent presented the certificate to Barbara Clarke Hendrick, who joined in 1972.

 John Benning Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Benning Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, recently honored one of its members for 50 years of membership and service. Jean Gay, left, the 2020-22 chapter regent presented the certificate to Barbara Clarke Hendrick, who joined in 1972. Hendrick has served in a variety of chapter leadership roles during her time as a chapter member.  

