MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Benning Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, recently honored one of its members for 50 years of membership and service. Jean Gay, left, the 2020-22 chapter regent presented the certificate to Barbara Clarke Hendrick, who joined in 1972. Hendrick has served in a variety of chapter leadership roles during her time as a chapter member.
DAR member recognized for 50 years of membership
