MOULTRIE, Ga. — As part of DAR’s Community Classroom Committee activities, the Food for Life class at C.A. Gray Junior High School in Colquitt County recently received aprons from John Benning Chapter DAR.
Colquitt County’s school colors of black and gold were embroidered in a striking way to identify C.A. Gray students when competing with other Georgia schools in food, nutrition, and wellness events.
Standing in for teacher Brady Benson, Lena Myrick accepts a check from Community Classroom Chair Faye Brock and Regent Jean Gay as student Mitzi Enriquez models a new apron.
