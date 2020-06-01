MOULTRIE, Ga. — It wasn’t the Honors Program they were expecting, but the John Benning chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution made sure three graduating seniors were recently honored for their accomplishments in the classroom, in extracurricular activities and in the community.
One middle school student was also recognized.
David Grace was awarded the ROTC Award based on demonstrated academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military disciple, leadership, and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of the Reserve Officers Training Corps, according to a press release from the local DAR chapter. Grace is a two-time CyberPatriot semi-finalist, Cyber Team captain 2019-20, the company commander 2019-20 and recipient of the prestigious Order of the Daedalians Achievement Award. An Honor Graduate, he plans to join the U.S. Air Force to be a cyber warfare operator and eventually work for the Department of Defense as a computer network defense analyst. In addition to a medal and certificate, this recognition includes a scholarship. He is the son of Angelique Grace and Charles Grace.
The DAR Good Citizenship Award is presented to a student who has demonstrated the qualities of dependability, leadership, and patriotism to an outstanding degree. This award
was presented to Loren Seabolt, daughter of Greg Seabolt and Randy and Bridget Dowdy. Seabolt was an Honor Graduate with a 4.0 GPA. She received awards in Honors World Literature; U.S. History; Foods, Nutrition and Wellness; and Honors Human Anatomy. She was very active in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) earning the Spirit of FCCLA Award and Donna Blalock Service Award. She will be attending Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College studying biology in preparation for a career in the medical field. This award includes a medal, pin, certificate, and a scholarship.
Nereida Hernandez received the American History Award presented to a high school graduating senior who has excelled in American History by maintaining the highest average in American History classes. Hernandez is an Honor Graduate. This recognition includes a medal, certificate, and scholarship.
Lily Watson is the recipient of the DAR Youth Citizenship Award which recognizes a Willie J. Williams Middle School student who demonstrates the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism. She was selected for this award by the faculty of WJWMS. Watson is vice president of the WJWMS FFA showing market goats and hogs. She also participates in the Colquitt County 4-H and WJWMS Choir. She participates in the plays at Colquitt County Arts Center and the First Baptist Church youth group. The recognition includes a certificate, medal and lapel pin. She is the daughter of Sam and Elizabeth Watson.
