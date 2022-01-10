MOULTRIE, Ga. — Enjoy the works of Albany, Ga., artist David Lanier at Colquitt County Arts Center Jan. 14 through Feb. 25.
Lanier’s last exhibit at the Arts Center dates back to 1996.
His paintings reflect a deep appreciation for the beauty of nature, the Arts Center said. A lifetime of careful observation gives way to richly detailed renderings of the natural world that remind us to slow down and marvel at the wondrous life that surrounds us.
Lanier often balances his landscape paintings with a mix of sporting art, a reflection of his favorite pastimes.
“I grew up hunting and fishing with my father and now I continue that tradition with my own son,” says Lanier. “Sporting dogs are a favorite subject because they convey so much emotion and intelligence.”
Lanier’s commissioned projects take him all over the country, as he paints dogs, landscapes, and sporting scenes for discerning collectors.
The Vereen Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and is free to the public.
