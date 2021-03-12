ROME, Ga. — An award-winning feature co-written by a student from Doerun helped the Berry College student newspaper place third in the state for general excellence in its division at the 2020 Georgia College Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
The Campus Carrier recently won 13 awards for journalism excellence, according to a press release from Berry College.
"I am really excited that the Carrier is recognized as one of the best college newspapers in the state," said Taylor Corley, a junior from Denver, who serves as editor in chief of the newspaper. "We do our best to serve the Berry community with accurate, meaningful and compelling coverage each week."
In the Senior B Division, which includes four-year colleges and universities with enrollments under 8,000, the Campus Carrier staff also earned first place in Layout and Design Excellence, first place in General Advertising Excellence, second place in Best Campus Community Service - Features, second place in Best Campus Community Service - Sports and second place in Best Campus Community Service - Editorial Excellence.
- Corley and Timothy Belin, of Genolier, Switzerland, earned first for Best Sports Story.
- Jamison Guice, of Cedartown, Ga., and Zander Carver, of Silver Greek, Ga., earned first place for Best Feature Story.
- Kelsee Brady, of Doerun, Ga. and Jamison Guice, of Cedartown, Ga., earned first place for Best Entertainment Feature.
- Corley earned third place for Best Entertainment Feature.
- Mya Sedwick, of Alto, Ga., earned third place for Best Editorial or Editorial Series.
- Rette Solomon, of Durham, N.C., earned third place for Best Photograph - News.
- Claire Voltarel, of Wheaton, Ill., earned third place for Best Photograph - Editorial/Feature.
The Campus Carrier is published weekly for the students, faculty and staff of Berry College.
