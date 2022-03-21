MOULTRIE, Ga. — Drew Durham, director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society, was the guest speaker at the March Colquitt County Retired Educators Association meeting. Durham informed the group about the upgrades being made at the Humane Society, their needs and the recent Hearts for Paws campaign. Members brought various items for the animals and made monetary donations.
Durham addresses Retired Educators
Obituaries
Steven Michael Lasseter, 64, of Moultrie, Georgia, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at UF Healthcare Jacksonville in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Joey Lee Parker, 62, of Moultrie, Georgia, Passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at his home. No formal services will be held at this time.
Bobby Plymel, of Moultrie, passed away, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Archbold Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
