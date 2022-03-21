Colquitt County Retired Educators Association

Drew Durham, director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society, was the guest speaker at the March Colquitt County Retired Educators Association meeting. Durham informed the group about the upgrades being made at the Humane Society, their needs and the recent Hearts for Paws campaign. Members brought various items for the animals and made monetary donations.

 Submitted photo

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Drew Durham, director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society, was the guest speaker at the March Colquitt County Retired Educators Association meeting. Durham informed the group about the upgrades being made at the Humane Society, their needs and the recent Hearts for Paws campaign. Members brought various items for the animals and made monetary donations.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you