MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two holidays crashed into one another like peanut butter and chocolate in an old Reese's commercial Oct. 22.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Recreation Authority was all set with 3,000 plastic eggs for the annual Easter Egg Hunt in April when the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down.
On Oct. 22, the Easter Bunny — costumed like a jack-o'-lantern — gave out the eggs in a drive-through trick-or-treat at the authority's parking lot. The Rec Authority said they had a great turnout.
