“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” Audrey Hepburn. “All the flowers of all the tomorrows are in the seeds of today.” Anonymous. “Here comes the sun, And I say, It’s all right.” The Beatles. “Expect to have hope rekindled. Expect your prayers to be answered in wondrous ways. The dry seasons in life do not last. The spring rains will come again.” Sarah Ban Breathnach. “Spring passes and one remembers one’s innocence. Summer passes and one remembers one’s exuberance. Autumn passes and one remembers one’s reverence. Winter passes and one remembers one’s perseverance.” Yoko Ono. “Sunshine is the best medicine.” Anonymous.
May is the welcoming month to the heat of summer and precedes the great trifecta months of June, July and August. Furthermore, it encourages us into the great outdoors for work, recreation, livelihood, enjoyment, and satisfaction. As your adventure takes you into the great outdoors, enjoy to its fullest but remember to practice safety and respect for everyone (people and pets) and everything (property) around you, as well as protecting yourself from the elements of nature. Be responsible in your outdoor activities!
Pet safety and etiquette: Pets are great to have and become wonderful buddies and family. Please be responsible for your dogs and cats. Treat them with the best of attention and care. Know their limitations in the hot weather. Leash them when you are walking with them, pick up poop, and do not allow them to stray very far from you. Give them plenty of fresh water. Make sure your fenced area for their playful moments accommodates their needs and safety. Do not place them in small pens in direct sun or tied to a tree all day long. Limit their time in the hot sun and do not leave them in hot cars. Train them to sit on the front porch with you or ride in the truck; these are opportunities to share quality time with them. Follow all local ordinances. Take proper care of your large animals also.
Sun exposure: Get some exercise out in the sun and re-energize with a healthy dose of natural Vitamin D. Pace yourself and do not stress out. Wear appropriate clothing and eyewear that gives good UV protection. Use sunblock with appropriate SPF and PABA-free as per your doctor’s recommendation (skin cancer is something we want to prevent). Also, select a sunscreen especially for your face to avoid clogging your pores. Repellents are good in keeping the gnats, no-see-ums, and mosquitoes away from you. Drink plenty of fluids. If possible, spend time outside early or late away from the heat of the day. Be safe not sorry! Also, if there’s lots of noises around, wear ear plugs for safety reasons. And while listening to your favorite music with your ear bugs, properly manage the volume for your personal safety.
Chemical usage: Always restrict your children’s and pet’s access to the lawn and landscape immediately after applying pesticides and chemicals. A few hours of sunshine will allow the pesticides and chemicals to dry and be absorbed by plants or soil. The best approach is to restrict entrance into the area for at least 6 to 8 hours before allowing your children or pets re-entry (morning spraying with afternoon re-entry or afternoon spraying with next morning re-entry). Also, when using baits for pests, select a non-toxic bait that will be safe around dogs and cats. Note that many baits can cause tremors and seizures in these pets that can be severe and life-threatening.
Toxic plants: Be aware that emerging perennial bulbs, plants and grasses can be a definite temptation for dogs, cats and rabbits to eat. The best approach is to always discourage your pets from eating any plant or fungus in the lawn or landscape since many of the common garden plants and moisture-loving mushrooms can be poisonous if eaten. Simply know your plants and mushrooms and make a responsible decision around children and pets. However, dogs will chew on grass blades as a natural response to imbalances in their digestive system.
Also, azaleas, cycad palms, oleander, foxglove, lily of the valley, castor bean, and lantana can be toxic to pets. All varieties of lilies (including Easter lily, tiger lily and day lily) can be toxic to cats, often resulting in kidney failure unless the animal receives immediate treatment. Also, keep your compost pile covered or contained and out of the reach of your pet since the decomposing, fermenting, and moldy contents can be dangerous to them.
Nandina (heavenly bamboo) berries and foliage can be toxic for livestock, birds and household pets if eaten. Gratefully, they are not the first food choice of wild birds but some species (cedar waxwing, northern mockingbird, and American robin) eat the berries if nothing else is available. Each berry contains a minute amount of cyanide. Thus, two or three berries might sicken a bird, but not kill it. However, cedar waxwings will overdose on these berries which could become fatal.
Summer stress pointers: Review your cultural practices (mowing, fertilization and irrigation) in the lawn and landscape. As the temperature rises, adjust your mowing practices (the taller the grass, the deeper the roots and improved drought and pest tolerance). Centipedegrass should be mowed at 1.5 to 2-inches height of cut. During the heat of the summer, keep it closer to two-inches. Also, the mowing frequency can be adjusted to once every 10 days or so. When mowing, cut one-third and leave two-thirds intact to prevent scalping (if 3-inches tall, remove one-inch of growth, thus two-inches tall).
Water usage: Effectively manage the water in your landscape. Calibrate your irrigation heads for proper output. Correct overspray and nontarget wetting. Your landscape needs only about one-inch of water per week. Do not water daily. Water in the early morning hours to prevent loss from evaporation and disease potential. About two applications each week should suffice. Keep your plants healthy. Too much water is destructive and deadly to your plants. With summer comes heat, drought and watering bans. Adjust landscape care during the summer months to give relief to lawns, landscapes, gardens, and gardeners. Using less water is good for the environment and your budget.
Home alone: If your plants are left home alone during vacation, please schedule someone to provide proper attention and care during your absence. Do not leave your plants unattended! A neighbor can serve this role quite effectively. However, be prepared and willing to reciprocate and return the favor for them as needed.
Many thanks to all who read this column which is an effort to provide each reader with timely and useful information. It is a small contribution on my part in “paying it forward” to each reader. In keeping with this thought, many of you know that we are planning our annual mission trip (discipleship journey) to Peru in early June. We are currently raising funds to help finance this mission trip. If you feel led to do so and would like to donate to this cause, please make a check payable to Heritage Church and mail to Eddie Seagle, Peru Mission Team, 108 Tallokas Circle, Moultrie, GA 31788. We would appreciate your prayers for a safe journey as well, and many thanks to each of you.
“We always thank God for all of you, mentioning you in our prayers.” 1 Thessalonians 1:2. How can they preach unless they are sent? As it is written, “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!” Romans 10:15. “The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.” 2 Peter 3:9. “Rid yourselves of all the offenses you have committed, and get a new heart and a new spirit... Repent and live!” Ezekiel 18:31-32. “Praise the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits — who forgives all our sins and heals all our diseases...” Psalm 103:2-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.