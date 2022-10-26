“Take it all in, enjoy every moment, hold on to the experience that is October. Abundance … Beauty … Life.” — Julie Hage.
“October sets thy leaves ablaze, and warms my muse to sing Thy praise.” — James Riggs.
“In the entire circle of the year there are no days so delightful as those of a fine October.” — Alexander Smith.
“October sunshine bathed the park with such a melting light that it had the dimmed impressive look of a landscape by an old master. Leaves, one, two at a time, sidled down through the windless air.” — Elizabeth Enright.
“The leaves fall in the autumn, and it looks fantastic.” — Hubert De Givenchy.
The trifecta of the “er month’s” celebrations has started. It’s that time of the year when we celebrate fall, Thanksgiving and Christmas in chronological order. Our decorations during these events tend to offer excitement and celebration for each of these holidays, whether collectively or individually.
Fall and Thanksgiving decorations can be found wherever we look. Such decorations help spread the holiday spirit within each of us. The lights and décor of Christmas will soon follow. Such expressions of decoration and appreciation bring joy and gladness into our hearts. We make special trips across town and into the country simply to observe such decorations.
However, with Christmas lights comes much responsibility to insure the safety of the home, workplace and community throughout this season. Safety tips should be considered with the selection, placement, lighting and storage or disposal of your chosen trees.
In tree selection, picking the right tree is critical. We all want a tree that is the right size and properly shaped. Also, choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched. A trip to the tree farm aids in picking the tree of your choice which will be most fresh and healthy. If choosing from pre-cut trees, pay attention to the condition of the tree, the distance it has traveled (windage damage and drying), and the length of time that it has been cut. If you have selected an artificial tree, be sure that it is labeled, certified, or identified by the manufacturer as fire retardant.
Before placing the real tree in an appropriate, sturdy stand, saw about 1-inch from the base of the trunk to provide a fresher bottom surface for water absorption. Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source such as fireplaces, heat vents, heaters, candles or lights. Also, be sure the tree is not blocking an exit. Add sufficient water to the tree stand, check water level frequently, and add water daily throughout the duration of its use.
The decorating of the tree is the next step in this process. Use safe ornaments and lights with a label indicating approval from an independent testing laboratory. Indoor lights cannot safely be used in the outdoors. Always read the packaging to determine where your lights can be used
Always replace any string of lights that has worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Never connect more than three strands of mini-string sets or maximum of 50 bulbs for screw-in bulbs to an individual power outlet. Use approved power strips with circuit breakers in making your connections to the power supply at the nearest electrical socket.
In addition, read the manufacturer’s instructions for the number of LED strands that can be safely connected.
Use duct tape or velcro to secure loose wires that can get in the way of people and pets moving around in a room or on a porch. Always bundle loose wires with zip ties or fasteners in a hideaway to help keep the room presentable and free of clutter. Lights use a lot of power so never overload power sockets or outlets. Be sure that the lights have proper ventilation by keeping the lights free of objects that could over-heat and start a fire.
Do not use burning candles to decorate the tree. Always turn off the Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed. Never leave burning lights home alone. If you have pets, be sure to keep them away from the decorated tree at all times. Large dogs can knock over the tree and cats (with all their curiosity) will climb the tree and cause it to tip over. Both dogs and cats will chew on the electrical cords causing problems for themselves and the home.
Once the tree has served its purpose and Christmas has passed, take the tree down before it begins to excessively drop needles. Trees that have dried out and expired become a fire hazard and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home. Be sure to check with your local community to find a recycling program or disposable process for your tree. Properly label, wrap tangle-free and store all your electrical lights (indoors and outdoors) as you take them down after the holidays.
The cardboard box that your artificial tree came in will begin to deteriorate and encourage insect infestation over time. Select an appropriately sized bag(s) or storage box(es) for off-season storage. The benefit of using an artificial tree is that it is in sections with lights permanently attached. However, special ornaments benefit from being stored in their original packaging and placed into a larger storage box. If the original box is not available, then store smaller ornaments in an empty egg carton.
The most important things for people with natural trees are to keep them properly watered, decorated with proper and safe lighting, and knowing when to take it down after the holidays before it becomes too dry.
Also, never use indoor extension cords for outside lighting, unplug light strings before changing bulbs, do not overload extension cords, replace burned-out bulbs promptly with the same wattage bulbs, and always read product safety labels before product use.
Enjoy all your fall leaf-looking and Thanksgiving activities followed by viewing the Christmas lights in your area and elsewhere. May God bless each of you during this time of the year as you bless others on your daily journey!
“May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing in Your sight, O Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer.” Psalm 19:14. “The Lord confides in those who fear Him; He makes His covenant known to them. My eyes are ever on the Lord, for only He will release my feet from the snare.” Psalm 25:14-15. “Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.” Psalm 27:14. “Delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.” Psalm 37:4. “Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me.” Psalm 51:12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.