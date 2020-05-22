“May we never forget freedom isn’t free.” Unknown. “Freedom is a privilege, not a right. And as such, I have no right to ask anything of it, but I have the privilege of giving everything to it.” Craig D. Lounsbrough “Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.” Franklin D. Roosevelt. “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” Elmer Davis.
Welcome Memorial Day weekend – the weekend that begins the beach and travel season and implies the approaching of summer! Oh summer, the season that supports the heat trifecta of the year through embracing the months of June, July, and August. So, it’s time to get outside and embrace the great outdoors while enjoying every opportunity offered by nature. However, be ever reminded of continued social distancing and proper hygiene practices.
There are so many recreational opportunities in each season for personal enjoyment and emotional satisfaction. Whatever your choice of recreation might be, enjoy to its fullest but remember to practice safety and respect for everyone (people and pets) and everything (property) around you, as well as protecting yourself from the elements. Be responsible – it’s not about “I”, it’s about us! We’re on this journey together!
Pet safety and etiquette: Pets are great to have and become wonderful buddies and family. Please be responsible for your dogs and cats. Treat them with the best of attention and care. Know their limitations in this hot weather. Leash them when you are walking with them, pick up poop, and do not allow them to stray very far from you. Give them plenty of fresh water. Make sure your fenced area for their playful moments accommodates their needs and safety. Do not place them in small pens in direct sun or tied to a tree all day long. Limit their time in the hot sun and do not leave them in hot cars. Train them to sit on the front porch with you or ride in the truck; these are opportunities to share quality time with them. Follow all local ordinances. Take proper care of your large animals also.
People time in the sun: Get some exercise out in the sun and re-energize with a healthy dose of natural Vitamin D. Pace yourself and do not stress out. Wear appropriate clothing and eyewear that gives good UV protection. Use sunblock with appropriate SPF and PABA-free as per your doctor’s recommendation (skin cancer is something we want to prevent). Also, select a sunscreen especially for your face to avoid clogging your pores. Repellents are good in keeping the gnats, no-see-ums, and mosquitoes away from you. Drink plenty of fluids. If possible, spend time outside early or late away from the heat of the day. Be safe not sorry! Also, if there’s lots of noises around, wear ear plugs for safety reasons. And while listening to your favorite music with your ear bugs, properly manage the volume for your personal safety.
Chemical usage: Always restrict your children’s and pet’s access to the lawn and landscape immediately after applying pesticides and chemicals. A few hours of sunshine will allow the pesticides and chemicals to dry and be absorbed by plants or soil. The best approach is to restrict entrance into the area for at least 6 to 8 hours before allowing your children or pets re-entry (morning spraying with afternoon re-entry or afternoon spraying with next morning re-entry). Also, when using baits for pests, select a non-toxic bait that will be safe around dogs and cats. Note that many baits can cause tremors and seizures in these pets that can be severe and life-threatening.
Toxic plants: Be aware that emerging perennial bulbs, plants and grasses can be a definite temptation for dogs, cats and rabbits to eat. The best approach is to always discourage your pets from eating any plant or fungus in the lawn or landscape since many of the common garden plants and moisture-loving mushrooms can be poisonous if eaten. Simply know your plants and mushrooms and make a responsible decision around children and pets. However, dogs will chew on grass blades as a natural response to imbalances in their digestive system.
Also, azaleas, cycad palms, oleander, foxglove, lily of the valley, castor bean, and lantana can be toxic to pets. All varieties of lilies (including Easter lily, tiger lily and day lily) can be toxic to cats, often resulting in kidney failure unless the animal receives immediate treatment. Also, keep your compost pile covered or contained and out of the reach of your pet since the decomposing, fermenting, and moldy contents can be dangerous to them.
Summer stress pointers: Review your cultural practices (mowing, fertilization and irrigation) in the lawn and landscape. As the temperature rises, adjust your mowing practices (the taller the grass, the deeper the roots and improved drought and pest tolerance). Centipedegrass should be mowed at 1.5 to 2-inches height of cut. During the heat of the summer, keep it closer to two-inches. Also, the mowing frequency can be adjusted to once every 10 days or so. When mowing, cut one-third and leave two-thirds intact to prevent scalping (if 3-inches tall, remove one-inch of growth, thus two-inches tall).
Water usage: Effectively manage the water in your landscape. Calibrate your irrigation heads for proper output. Correct overspray and nontarget wetting. Your landscape needs only about one-inch of water per week. Do not water daily. Water in the early morning hours to prevent loss from evaporation and disease potential. About two applications each week should suffice. Keep your plants healthy. Too much water is destructive and deadly to your plants. With summer comes heat, drought and watering bans. Adjust landscape care during the summer months to give relief to lawns, landscapes, gardens, and gardeners. Using less water is good for the environment and your budget.
Home alone: If your plants are left home alone during vacation, please schedule someone to provide proper attention and care during your absence. Do not leave your plants unattended! A neighbor can serve this role quite effectively. However, be prepared and willing to reciprocate and return the favor for them as needed.
Keep your hanging baskets and potted plants refreshed with water and food. Remember to feed and water the songbirds, and give your pets the care they need. Be on the lookout for children playing and bicyclists riding along the streets and roadways throughout our communities. And remember to safely share the road with motorcycles. Drive alert and arrive alive. Don’t drive distracted or impaired, don’t text while driving, and “click-it” or ticket. Let’s keep everyone safe while enjoying the remainder of this spring season! Help the homeless every chance you get. And as you receive blessings, always pay them forward and share with others. Continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene practices (masks, gloves, cleanliness) as you are out and about for essential reasons. Remember to pray for one another. Happy Memorial Day weekend to all! In remembrance of all who died while serving our great country! We thank you! God bless each of you and God bless the USA!!!
“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come!” 2 Corinthians 5:17. “God made Him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God.” 2 Corinthians 5:21. “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.” Galatians 5:22-23.
Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.