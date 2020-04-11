“It is Easter. This is a season when we reflect on the suffering, sacrifice, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.” Emily Belle Freeman.
“He bore sin’s heavy burden, the deeds of all mankind, the cross brought freedom, now salvation reigns!” Greta Zwaan.
“Happy Easter! On this day we celebrate how our Savior Jesus stood for us and took the punishment that we deserved. But it wasn’t a sacrifice, it was a victory!” Dr. David Jeremiah.
During this world-wide pandemic, lots of folks have been doing a lot of DIY’s (Do It Yourself) around the house and home. The first full moon since the spring equinox has passed. What does this mean in terms of weather? We will soon see the 60’s and 70’s temp days in our rear view mirrors while welcoming the 80’s and 90’s. Enjoy this awesome spring weather while you can because the heat of summer is coming on the horizon.
Everyone seeks to have a beautiful and attractive landscape with curb appeal that is functional, inviting and appealing. These spaces provide an area for you to enjoy with family and friends while sharing life in an outdoor environment filled with fresh air and colorful plants during the different seasons of the year.
Bedding plants add color and curb appeal to the landscape. Plants that are tolerant of summer heat include salvia, torenia, wax begonia, coleus, & ornamental pepper, as well as herbs such as basil, Mexican tarragon, and rosemary. Keep a lookout for harmful insects such as thrips, scale, and mites on ornamental plants.
Additional plants that offer various color qualities which help to beautify the landscape and grounds throughout the season and year include the following.
EverLast dianthus is double-flowered and characteristically mounded which earns its name from its ability to continuously flower throughout the season. This hardy dianthus blooms with vigor from early spring season to late summer season and is available in many colors including white, burgundy blush, lavender, lilac, and orchid. Plant them in full sun as they reach a height and width of 12 inches. EverLast dianthus work well in beds with lambs’-ears.
Electric Wizard hibiscus has swirling blooms which add a mystic, tropical touch to porches, patios, decks and gazebos. This new hardy hibiscus produces 9- to 10-inch wide clear pink flowers with a dark red throat boasting in red streaks and purple foliage shaped like maple leaves. This drought tolerant hibiscus makes a great landscape addition and grows 3 feet tall. Its small physique and large blooms make it a spectacular container planting. Grow it in full sun and it looks great planted or positioned near roses. Hibiscus is also called rose mallow.
Midnight Marvel hibiscus has huge deep-red flowers (8- to 9-inches wide) with dark purple maple-shape leaves. It flowers from midsummer until frost and is a prolific bloomer in the heat of summer. Midnight Marvel prefers full sun to partial shade and will reach a height and width of 4 feet and makes a fabulous border planting. It looks great growing alongside turtleheads (Chelones).
Hypnotic hibiscus offers colorful blooms and colorful leaves as well. This hardy hibiscus has 11-inch diameter white flowers which are veined with rose pinstripes. In addition to its blooms, its characteristic purple maple-shape leaves are most fascinating. It prefers full sun and will grow 3 to 4 feet tall and makes an outstanding landscape plant. It looks great growing near roses.
Crystal Ball hibiscus has 11-inch wide deluxe white flowers and it will reach a height of five feet. This hardy hibiscus is bred with increased pest tolerance. It prefers full sun and looks great in a mass planting and with roses.
Heartthrob hibiscus has 8- to 10- inch wide, dark red flowers and its canopy is compact and well-branched. This 4-foot tall hibiscus is a prolific bloomer in mid- to late summer and looks great in the landscape. Heartthrob is deer-resistant and prefers full sun to part shade. It looks great growing with asters.
Pardon My Purple monarda (also called bee balm) highlights fancy, nectar-rich flowers that attract such pollinators as butterflies and bees. Its fuchsia-purple flowers bloom in midsummer as it grows to a height of 12- inches. This tiny perennial is ideal for placing in the front of a flower border as dazzling edging. It prefers full sun and grows well with the butterfly bush.
Mercury Rising coreopsis is a brilliant red cultivar (most coreopsis varieties are yellow) blooming from early summer through early fall. Its small, wine-red flowers feature a golden button center and it looks awesome in beds and borders. Mercury Rising will reach 18- inches in height and prefers full sun, and it looks great planted near perennial geraniums.
Phenomenal lavender is very hardy and flowers in midsummer. It forms a mound of silvery foliage with long spikes of purple-blue flowers growing vertically from within its canopy. It works great in fresh bouquets and in dried arrangements. The lavenders prefer well-drained soils in full sun. Phenomenal will grow to 32- inches in height and looks good with roses.
Gone with the Wind belamcanda looks like an exquisite tall yellow iris that reaches upwards to six feet tall. This blackberry lily flowers all summer followed by the production of clusters of blackberry-like seed in the fall. It is a cross between the dwarf iris ‘Hello Yellow’ and the taller wild blackberry lily, which has orange flowers. This plant meets its southern exposure limitations in this area and prefers full sun. It looks good with coreopsis.
Let’s keep everyone safe while enjoying this Easter and spring season! Continue to practice “shelter-in-place” and follow all guidelines given to us by our authorities. As you go out to get meds and food, continue to practice social distancing and wear masks and gloves, etc. Practice proper hygiene. Also, consider using delivery companies who will bring your food and meds to your home to keep you from having to go out into the public. Continue to educate our youth on the importance of following and abiding by all guidelines during these pandemic times. And, please pray for our first responders on the front lines in our hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies, law enforcement, post offices, gas stations, fire stations, truckers, etc. as they do their jobs to keep us informed, safe and healthy. Pray for all those who are sick and infected. Pray for one another and pray for an immediate cure for this COVID-19.
“What the enemy meant for bad, God will use as a pruning exercise for each of us as He prepares us and our new normal!” Dr. Eddie Seagle. Ask for prayer! Reach out to Jesus! He is here for you! Happy Easter!!! He is Risen!!! He is Alive!!! Amen!!!
Jesus said to her, “I am the Resurrection and the Life. The one who believes in Me will live, even though they die.” John 11:25. “…just as Christ was raised from the dead by the Glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life.” Romans 6:4. “You killed the Author of Life, but God raised Him from the dead. We are witnesses of this.” Acts 3:15. “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” 2 Corinthians 5:17.
Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.
