“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” L.M. Montgomery. “Take it all in, enjoy every moment, hold on to the experience that is October. Abundance . . . Beauty . . . LIFE.” Julie Hage. “October’s poplars are flaming torches lighting the way to winter.” Nova Bair. “I wish that every day was Saturday and every month was October.” Charmaine J. Forde. “Sweet October, fill with praise, Rich and glowing as thy days, Every poet’s heartfelt lays.” Caroline May. “There is October in every November and there is November in every December! All seasons melted in each other’s life!” Mehmet Murat ildan.
The “er” months are almost half over – first September, then October and now November is on the horizon with December following ever so closely. It’s that time of the year that brings reminders of thankfulness for each of our blessings.
And, this is the time of the year when Fall Celebrations, Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations overlap. Even before Thanksgiving arrives, many people begin putting Christmas decorations in place. Some people put up a Christmas tree before Thanksgiving, while others wait until after Thanksgiving. and it is most obvious in retail as Christmas decorations and trees can be found displayed just down the aisle from all the Thanksgiving and Fall décor.
However, before we start celebrating with all the decorations for either holiday, be reminded that November is a great time to express thanks for all the blessings that you have received. Take the time during each day of November and express appreciation for a blessing on a daily basis. Social media is a great outlet for posting such appreciation on a daily blessing. Tell what you are thankful for each day.
From Fall décor to Holiday appeal, as decorations are placed in and around the home, be aware of the potential danger that might exist with holiday plants such as mistletoe, holly, and the Christmas tree. Take caution and act responsibly when decorating. These plants can be poisonous to our toddlers and family pets! We are often concerned about them knocking the tree over or destroying the presents, but what happens to our pets when they eat the tree parts and other decorations? Decorate with focus on safety and curb appeal!
Christmas trees are a source of joy during the holidays but can pose dangerous hazards to your dog. Most dogs are instinctively attracted to their inviting smell and the appeal of gift boxes, wrappings, lights and ornaments. Christmas trees are considered to be mildly toxic, especially the oils of the fir tree which can be irritating to the mouth and stomach and causing excessive drooling or vomiting. Since the tree needles are not easily digested, possible GI tract irritation, vomiting, gastrointestinal obstruction or puncture can result.
The amount of trouble and danger depends on the quantity consumed. However, most often pets do not consume such mass quantities of tree material to create medical issues. Always keep your pets away from the tree when you are away from home. Thus, when pets are allowed access to the tree and other decorations, always be on the look-out for any tree- or plant-eating activity in which they may be involved. If your pet has chewed on the Christmas tree or other plants, monitor him/her for any changes in behavior (excessive licking or salivating), appetite, activity, water consumption, vomiting or diarrhea.
Christmas lights which are placed on the tree and elsewhere in the home can present a hazard to curious pets. Chewing on cords and lights will cause electric shocks and burns in the mouth. Check cords regularly for signs of chewing and general wear and tear. If you notice that your pet is reluctant to eat, drooling or showing signs of a painful mouth (such as refusal to play with regular toys) be sure to check for electrical mouth burns in addition to dental and other diseases. Holiday ornaments can also be a risk. Ingestion of such ornaments can cause gastrointestinal blockage or rupture.
Where pets are involved, do not string the bottom of your tree with lights since some types can get very hot and burn your dog or cat. Firmly tape cords to the base of the wall or floor and check them regularly for chew marks or punctures. Dogs and cats who chew on electrical cords and lights can receive electric shocks and mouth burns. Such chewing can cause pulmonary edema (fluid in the lungs) which can be fatal.
Always avoid decorating your tree with edible or glass holiday ornaments because your pet (cat or dog) may knock over the tree trying to get to one, or injure itself trying to play with a broken one. Also consider using ribbon, yarn or lightweight twine to hang your ornaments instead of the traditional wire hooks. Wire hooks can catch on their ear or swinging tail, and if swallowed, they can lodge in your dog’s throat or intestines.
Do not trim your tree with tinsel where pets are involved. If swallowed, tinsel can block the intestines thus causing decreased appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy and weight loss. Furthermore, surgery would be necessary to remove the tinsel from inside your pet. After the wrapping of gifts, clean-up leftover supplies and keep the area around your tree free of discarded string, ribbon and small toys or toy pieces which can be swallowed and cause bowel obstruction.
Also, artificial trees can also be dangerous when eaten. The primary concern with these trees are the toxin releases from the artificial material and intestinal obstruction since these trees are not digestible. Be extra cautious if you have an artificial tree, especially since it will become more breakable with age. Small pieces of plastic or aluminum can break off and cause an intestinal blockage or mouth irritation if ingested by your dog or cat. When you are away from home or unable to supervise your pet, confine him or her to its’ kennel in a separate room to minimize mischief.
Sounds like a lot of “do nots” here. However, simply be aware and be responsible during the upcoming holidays! Where toddlers and pets are involved, sacrifices in holiday decorating may have to be made to insure safety to these family members. Make your holiday decorations toddler- and pet-friendly, and carefully monitor them throughout the holiday season. Decorate with focus on safety and curb appeal!
In addition, many people display a fall tree with fall decorations to enjoy through Thanksgiving Day. The same precautionary measures hold true with the fall tree. Therefore, think safety as you decorate your homes for personal enjoyment and curb appeal during upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
“Trust in Him at all times, O people; pour out your hearts to Him, for God is our refuge.” Psalm 62:8. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6. “I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11. “How great You are, O Sovereign Lord! There is no one like You, and there is no God but You, as we have heard with our own ears.” 2 Samuel 7:22.
