“I’m thankful for every moment.” — Al Green.
“Gratitude is the inward feeling of kindness received. Thankfulness is the natural impulse to express that feeling. Thanksgiving is the following of that impulse.” —Henry Van Dyke.
“Thanksgiving Day is a good day to recommit our energies to giving thanks and just giving.” —Amy Grant.
“When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” —Willie Nelson.
“Reflect upon your present blessings.” Charles Dickens. “God gave you a gift of 86,400 seconds today. Have you used one to say ‘thank you’?” —William Arthur Ward.
“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.” — John F. Kennedy.
November is the month of recognizing your blessings and giving thanks. However, these are activities that should be exercised each day of your life. Share a smile and a greeting to each person you encounter. Call a relative, talk to a friend, and pray for someone you know each day. And, as the Spirit leads you, pray with someone that crosses your path as you do life each day. From giving thanks to enjoying seasonal color, Happy Thanksgiving to one and all!
It’s always pleasing and stimulating to see colorful plants of the season on display throughout our towns and communities. One selection is the Christmas rose! (Which actually isn’t a true rose at all). In fact, it is a hellebore (Helleborus niger) and it may not flower as early as Christmas since it is a mid-winter flowering plant. The hellibores comprise approximately 20 species of herbaceous or evergreen perennial flowering plants in the family Ranunculaceae. Many of the species are poisonous. Even with names such as Christmas rose and Lenten rose, the hellebores are not even closely related to the rose family (Rosaceae). However, the Christmas rose does add holiday color to our cheerful and joyful environments throughout the season.
Even so, Helleborus niger is an awesome plant with white, bowl-shaped flowers and lime green centers that will brighten a moist, shady location in late winter and early spring. The typical size is about 12 inches in height and 18 inches in spread. This hellebore (the Christmas rose) is a renowned English plant and a true Christmas flower. Also called the snow or winter rose, it blooms in the middle of winter in the mountains of central Europe.
Legend links this plant with the birth of Christ and a little shepherd girl named Madelon. As Madelon tended her sheep in a snow-covered field one cold winter night, wise men and other shepherds with their gifts for the Christ Child passed by her. The wise men brought the rich gifts of gold, myrrh and frankincense while the shepherds came with fruits, honey and doves. Upon realizing the occasion, poor little Madelon wept at the thought of having nothing for the newborn King. In response to seeing her tears, an angel came and brushed away the snow exposing the most beautiful white flowers with pink tips appearing as roses. She collected several blooms in her arms and went to see the Christ Child. She was overjoyed with complete fulfillment as the Christ Child turned away from all the rich gifts and reached out his holy little hands for the flowers she collected and offered. To her, this was truly a gift from the heavens to cheer her true and innocent heart (thus the recognition of the Christmas rose).
The Christmas rose is without fragrance but can be planted with winter honeysuckle to provide an inviting aroma. Its flowers don’t do well in a vase as a cut arrangement but simply cut the flowers without any stems and float them in a shallow bowl of water for an intriguing presentation that will be talked about for months.
Since hellebores do not like acid conditions, be sure to maintaining a more neutral to alkaline pH in the planting media. They do well under deciduous trees and against the bare trunks which allow light penetration during their flowering period. Planting them in containers and pots is also a good idea and they can be moved from location to location when in bloom. Also, they do well as a houseplant in the interior-scape and in the landscape as a cultivated herbaceous perennial.
All parts of this plant are poisonous by ingestion or dermally through the skin and or eye irritation. Symptoms of poisoning include the burning of mouth and throat, salivation, vomiting, abdominal cramping, diarrhea, nervous symptoms, depression, and skin irritation (contact with cell sap). Protoanemonin, the toxic component, is poisonous if large quantities are consumed, but the skin irritation is minor lasting only a few minutes under normal exposure conditions. Wear disposable gloves when in contact with this plant.
The Christmas rose is the most widely used and the most spectacular of the hellebores. It is easier to grow than the more popular poinsettia and this flower is being promoted as the new and improved holiday potted plant which can later be transplanted into perennial beds for lasting enjoyment.
Hybridization between the species has greatly expanded the colors available including slate grey, light black, deep purple, plum, rich red, pinks, yellow, white and green. The outer surface of the sepals is tinged in green and as the flower matures it becomes greener. The individual flowers will remain intact for a month or more. Recent breeding programs have developed double- and semi-double flowering hellibores. Also, many new releases are disease and insect tolerant, including deer and rabbit tolerance.
Thanksgiving is about giving thanks and sharing blessings and Christmas is about Jesus and His love. Take a moment each day of this month to offer up thanks for each of your blessings.
Remember to read the Book of Luke (24 chapters) in the Bible beginning on Dec 1 and reading a chapter a night through Dec 24. All this to better learn and understand Who and why we celebrate Christmas. CHRISTmas is about Jesus and His love and in these chapters you will read an entire account of Jesus’ life. Love others and help the homeless every chance you get. As you receive His blessings, always pay them forward. Pay for a stranger’s meal as the opportunity arises. The feelings you receive through blessing others are truly uplifting and most rewarding. Happy Thanksgiving!
“Christ died for sins once for all, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God. He was put to death in the body but made alive by the Spirit.” 1 Peter —3:18. “
Open my eyes that I may see wonderful things in your law.” —Psalm 119:18.
“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light for my path.” —Psalm 119:105.
“It is God’s will that by doing good you should silence the ignorant talk of foolish men. Live as free men, but do not use your freedom as a cover-up for evil; live as servants of God.” —1 Peter 2:15-16.
“Sanctify them by the truth; Your word is truth.” —John 17:17.
