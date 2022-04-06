“No pain, no palm; no thorns, no throne; no gall, no glory; no cross, no crown.” William Penn. “May God shower you with blessings and love on Palm Sunday and always. Have a blessed day.” Anonymous. “Let’s welcome this Palm Sunday by singing and praising the Lord Jesus. Hail the Lord.” Anonymous. “Lord, we lift up Your name. With hearts full of praise; be exalted, O Lord my God! Hosanna in the highest!” Carl Tuttle. “We are told to let our light shine, and if it does, we won’t need to tell anybody it does. Lighthouses don’t fire cannons to call attention to their shining—they just shine.” Dwight L. Moody.
Generations of gardeners, from Maine to California, have tucked the summer-blooming bulbs of gladiolus into their gardens in spring and been delighted by the gorgeous flower spikes that appear just a few months later. Gladiolus are far more exotic than you may think. Most are native to Africa and other arid countries around the Mediterranean. Plant breeders didn’t begin working with gladiolus until the late 1800s, but they have had great success. Today’s glads are far showier than those grown in the wild and the color options are simply incredible. Gladiolus are as American as apple pie.
Gladiolus owe their botanical name to the Latin word gladius, which means sword. It’s an accurate description of the plant’s stiffly upright form and narrow, blade-like leaves. There are several different types of glads in cultivation. They vary in height as well as in flower form and size.
Grandiflora Hybrids: The gladiolus that grew in our ancestor’s gardens were probably grandifloras. They have the classic orchid-like flower shape and come in an incredible range of colors, including pink, purple, red, yellow, green, white, and orange, plus many bi-colors. Flowers are 5 to 6” across. Grandifloras grow 3 to 4-feet tall and have 12 to 20 blossoms per stem. They are reliable winter hardy in zones 7 and warmer.
Dwarf Grandiflora Hybrids: These miniature gladioli produce 2 to 3-foot stalks and display 2-3” wide, open-faced flowers. Being smaller in size and often not needing staking, dwarf glads are a popular choice for flower gardens, containers, and cutting gardens. “Butterfly glads” are sometimes classified as dwarf hybrids and sometimes as Primulinus hybrids. They feature throat blotches in contrasting colors. “Glamini” glads also fall into this category. As with the grandiflora hybrids, these corms are reliably winter hardy in zones 7 and warmer.
Gladiolus Nanus Hybrids: These flowers resemble grandifloras but are 1/2 to 2/3 the size and there are usually just 6-7 flowers per stem. The color range is more limited, with most varieties having blossoms that are red, white, pink, or rose (plus bicolors). At just 18 to 24 inches tall, these smaller and less formal glads work well in pots and are a lively addition to a mixed flowerbed. Gladiolus nanus bloom in early to midsummer and will usually survive the winter in zones 5 and warmer.
Gladiolus communis var. byzantinus: Byzantine glads have naturalized in many southern gardens. Each arching 2-foot stem displays about a dozen tubular, bright magenta flowers. Bloom time is early to midsummer. The corms are hardy in zone 7 and warmer.
Dalenii Hybrids (formerly Gladiolus primulinus): These glads have slender, 2 to 3-foot stems with flowers that are about half the size of grandiflora types. The blossoms appear to be “hooded” rather than fully open. Dalenii hybrids are hardier than grandifloras and will survive the winter in zone 6 and warmer.
Gladiolus callianthus and Gladiolus murielae: Commonly known as peacock orchids, these gladiolus relatives are now classified as Acidanthera murielae.
Popular gladiolus varieties include: Costa (ruffled, lavender-blue flowers with darker purple edges). Fun Time (ruffled flowers with a bold red rim around a bright yellow center). Green Star (stunning lime green flowers). Lumiere (bold jewel-like color combination of hot pink, mauve, and violet). Priscilla (creamy white flowers with pale yellow centers and pink edges). And Vulcano (brilliant fuchsia-pink) which is G. nanus.
Gladiolus should be grown in well-drained soil and full sun. Expect the flowers to begin opening 80-90 days after planting. To extend the bloom time, don’t plant all the corms at once. Plant the first batch in spring after all danger of frost has passed. Plant additional corms every week or two until early summer (about 90 days before the first fall frost).
Plant grandiflora types 6 to 8” deep. Planting deeper helps keep the stems upright. Dwarf glads should be planted 4 to 6” deep. Space the corms 4 to 6” apart on center. Use the closer spacing if you plan to cut most of the stems before they are fully open.
Water regularly and deeply, especially during dry spells. When plants are stressed by heat and drought, they become more susceptible to pests and disease. Applying 2 to 3” of mulch after planting will help retain moisture and control weeds.
Plan for a succession of blooms. Start planting corms in mid to late May and continue planting every 10-14 days until early July. This will keep the bouquets coming from late summer through fall.
Be ready to provide support for the blooms. Glads can lean or be toppled by gusty wind or a heavy downpour. Support the stems by tying them to bamboo canes. To support a large planting, put stakes at the ends of the row and surround the stems with twine. Don’t want to bother with staking? Stick with shorter glads that grow just 2-feet tall.
Try glads in containers. Gladiolus can be grown in planter boxes, tubs, and large urns. Grow them on their own, or pair them with cannas, colocascia (elephant ears), caladiums, or coleus. If you plant glads in nursery pots, you can add them to your perennial garden right before they come into bloom.
Mix it up. Glads come in so many beautiful colors and you may be surprised by which ones you like best. Explore the options by planting some assorted colors. Don’t miss the bi-colors and ruffles!
Better soil for better flowers. True for most garden flowers, but also your key to success with glads. Rich, well-drained soil is ideal. Poor soil can be improved by digging in plenty of compost. Avoid planting in heavy clay or in soil that gets soggy.
Don’t let them go thirsty. Glads are susceptible to thrips and spider mites, which can disfigure the flowers. These pests can get the upper hand when plants are stressed by heat and drought. Keep plants as strong and healthy as possible by ensuring they get at least an inch of water per week.
Know when to cut. For the longest vase life, harvest your glads when the bottom two flowers are fully open. The rest will gradually unfurl in the vase. Snap off spent flowers and recut the stem as needed.
Shorten the stems for easier arranging. It can be challenging to integrate a 3-foot stem of glads into a tabletop arrangement. Don’t be afraid to trim the stem to size. Cut off some of the top or shorten the stem and remove a couple of the lower flowers.
This fact sheet is provided as an educational service of the National Garden Bureau (ngb.org/year-of-the-gladiolus/). Happy Palm Sunday!
“My salvation and my honor depend on God; He is my mighty rock, my refuge.” Psalm 62:7. “God made Him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God.” 2 Corinthians 5:21. “He was pierced for our transgressions, He was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was upon Him, and by His wounds we are healed.” Isaiah 53:5. “Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” Hebrews 12:2.
Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.
