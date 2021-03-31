“May the first day of April bring with it much peace, love, joy, passion and purpose into your life.” Trudy Vesotsky. “In my garden there is a large place for sentiment. My garden of flowers is also my garden of thoughts and dreams. The thoughts grow as freely as the flowers and the dreams are as beautiful. A garden is a friend you can visit anytime.” Abram L. Urban. “Hello, April. Be a month of rebirth, regrowth, and renewal.” Unknown.
Hardy hibiscus’ are hybrids that can be primarily traced back to Hibiscus moscheutos. This species can be found growing naturally in wetlands and along riverbanks throughout the midwestern states, into the east coast region, and extending southwardly into Texas and Florida. Gardeners in North American can rest assured knowing they are planting a native perennial. Hardy hibiscus adds color to perennial gardens.
Hibiscus is both the common and botanical name for a few different prevalent classes of the plant. Most gardeners think of tropical hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis) while horticulturists may note the shrub, Rose of Sharon (Hibiscus syriacus). However, neither of these plants fall into what is commonly considered “Hardy hibiscus.”
Hardy hibiscus: This group of plants primarily includes the species native to North America (such as Hibiscus moscheutos and Hibiscus laevis) and hybrids of these species. These are true perennials which have the largest flowers, and the vegetation dies back to the ground each year. These plants are commonly known as swamp mallows or rose mallows.
Shrub hibiscus: This plant is also called Rose of Sharon, Hibiscus syriacus, which is native to southern and central Asia. Rose of Sharon has a woody habit and blooms on the same structure each year. These plants are the largest in size with some varieties reaching 15′ tall.
Tropical hibiscus: This plant, Hibiscus rosa-sinensis, is from southeast Asia and are similar to Hibiscus syriacus, though significantly less hardy. These varieties tend to be used in the landscape in southern parts of the U.S. or as patio or house plants since they are not frost tolerant.
Hardy hibiscus is available in shades of white, pink, red, and yellow, with different eye patterns and streaking through the petals. The leaves of the plants can also vary in color from green to bronze and near-black. Some of the most popular series available include Summer Spice®, Luna, Head Over Heels®, and Summerific®.
Hardy hibiscus has a history of growing in wet areas such as along riverbanks and around inland lakes. They perform best with consistent watering, particularly if they have been recently transplanted. If your hibiscus is losing its lowest leaves or aborting buds, you may need to increase the water applied! This water-tolerant characteristic makes them perfect for wet areas of the garden, or as a specimen in rain gardens.
Another characteristic of this genus is their delay in breaking of dormancy each spring. However, when they do begin to bud-out, they can grow about an inch a day. Depending on the weather, hibiscus may stay dormant later into the spring.
Try planting hibiscus with tulips, daffodils, or other spring-blooming bulbs that will be through blooming when the hibiscus emerge. Furthermore, the foliage of these spring-blooming bulbs will quickly be covered by the wide hibiscus growth habits. Leave your hibiscus plenty of space to grow. Mature hibiscus can reach 5-6′ wide and grow quickly during the season. Hibiscus prefer full sun which will also bring out the dark foliage colors of the plant.
Hardy hibiscus benefits from warm temperatures for bud growth, thus a cooler to cold spring will slow its growth. To protect the hibiscus from the elements of weather apply a layer of mulch to protect hibiscus in the winter and early spring. Hibiscus prefers both a moist and well-drained soil.
Proper fertilization of hibiscus is essential to maintain healthy and vigorous plants. They bloom best when fertilized lightly and frequently. Irrigation after fertilization with help prevent burn and help dissolve the nutrients for plant uptake. Avoid fertilization on or near the stem/trunk, and apply the fertilizer beneath the canopy to slightly beyond the branch’s canopy. Unlike their tropical relatives, which thrive in warm temperate, tropical and subtropical locations, hardy hibiscus’ are cold-hardy (growing into zone 5).
Since the hardy hibiscus is an herbaceous perennial, the vegetation will die back to the ground in the winter. Thus, you can prune this hibiscus to the ground during the fall season to prepare it for the winter season (cover with a mulch if necessary). Pest problems may include deer, aphids, rust, leaf spot and Botrytis blight.
This fact sheet is provided as an educational service of the National Garden Bureau and their link is https://ngb.org/year-of-the-hibiscus. The Storehouse Thrift Store (for missions) at Heritage Church upcoming sales are Thursday, April 1 (9am-1pm) and Monday, April 12 (4:00-6:30pm). Welcome April!
“Commit your way to the LORD; trust in him and he will do this: He will make your righteousness shine like the dawn, the justice of your cause like the noonday sun.” Psalm 37:5-6. “For you did not receive a spirit that makes you a slave again to fear, but you received the Spirit of sonship. And by him we cry, "Abba, Father." Romans 8:15. “Better the little that the righteous have than the wealth of many wicked; for the power of the wicked will be broken, but the LORD upholds the righteous.” Psalm 37:16-17.
Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle @yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.