"Let us love winter, for it is the spring of genius." Pietro Aretino. "If January is the month of change, February is the month of lasting change. January is for dreamers... February is for doers!" Marc Parent. "February is the uncertain month, neither black nor white but all shades between by turns. Nothing is sure." Gladys Hasty Carroll.
After several years of waiting, south Georgia finally gets to experience some actual winter weather. The morning frosts have become commonplace this month. January has been cold and February is yet to be seen. January has given us some planning time and hopefully, February will bring some favorable weather to implement your “to do” list in the landscape. Some notes to follow over the next few weeks, weather permitting, are basic and simple.
Begin planning your annual and perennial planting list for the spring. Also, transplanting existing perennials, and managing your roses by planting, pruning or moving them. Prune the dead wood from all the flowering and non-flowering plants. Cut hydrangea back to ¾ of their growth. The transplanting season continues for all container plants. Now, all these activities should start about mid-February through early March, unless we experience freezing temps which would delay all efforts.
Bird feeders and bird baths: Be sure to keep your bird feeders filled with bird seed to service all the birds that come your way. Clean any older food left behind from the bird feeder, giving space for fresh food. Also, clean the bird baths and keep sufficient water levels in them to quinch their thirst and allow them to splatter about.
Bird houses: Now is the time to clean out and clean-up your birdhouses. Replace rotted wood, re-paint as needed, and check the stability of the support post. Your birds will thank you for completing this task and giving them a clean home.
Crape myrtles: You can propagate crape myrtles from hardwood cuttings of last year’s growth. Make the cuttings about six-inches long, and insert in a flat containing a mixture of equal parts of perlite and peat moss. The medium should be well-drained. The cuttings should be rooted and ready to transplant into containers by early summer.
Forced bulbs: After your container-planted narcissus, crocus, and Dutch iris have finished blooming and the foliage has died back, plant them outdoors in the landscape garden. Chances of forcing the bulbs a second time are very slim.
Garden cleanup: Continue removing refuse from lawns, landscape beds and flower areas. Any leaves and dead plants remaining on the ground now will hinder the spring recovery of lawn grasses and perennial flowers. Remove all plant waste to the compost pile, sprinkle it with fertilizer, soak the pile, and turn it over once each week. The compost will be ready to use by early summer. Otherwise, properly dispose or safely burn the debris after obtaining a burn permit in your county.
Greenhouse: This month, sow impatiens, marigolds, scarlet sage (salvia), zinnias, verbena, speedwell, balsam, and coleus in the greenhouse to transplant in the landscape garden after the last spring frost. Coleus, begonias, and geraniums can also be grown from cuttings. Vegetables to sow now for April transplanting include eggplant, bell peppers and tomatoes.
Groundcovers: Place your lawn mower on the highest setting and mow the mondo grass and liriope later in February. This procedure will allow the plants a fresh start at the beginning of the new season. Apply proper mulch to prevent weeds and add to the curb appeal. In establishing new plantings, select the proper plant materials for the host microenvironment whether sun, shade, or a mix.
Knock-out roses: Knock-out roses can be pruned in February (after the middle of the month). They can be pruned to about one foot from the ground level with 5-7 strong canes. New purchases are either in container or bare root packed. Look at the grade (1, 1.5, 2) and select the one most favorable to you. A grade “1” has better quality than a grade “2”, but either works.
Lantana: Lantana can be pruned after the severe weather has passed for the season. They can be pruned to about one foot from the ground level and selecting strong support leaders to start the new generation of growth for the season.
Pets: Continue to monitor the night weather and keep outdoor dog houses warm and clean or bring your outdoor pets inside protecting them from any harsh conditions. They are family and their safety is most important.
Pine cones and sticks: Continue to pick up all pine cones and limb debris from the lawn and landscape bed areas for curb appeal. These items can be used effectively as starter wood for your burn piles and burn barrels. Call and get a burn permit before burning any debris.
Valentine’s Day: Valentine’s Day is a good timing indicator to follow in deciding when to begin your basic pruning of roses and lantana, etc., if and only if all the severe winter weather has passed. Otherwise, wait a week or so because the intact growth will serve as a buffer to protect the rest of the plant from potential cold damage.
Late February is usually the time for pruning your summer flowering trees and shrubs, such as crape myrtles and knock-out roses. Just be sure that any extremely cold weather is behind us. This is not the time to prune the needle evergreens.
Get prepared for the upcoming hectic pace that will develop throughout all your yard activities in February and March. It’s almost pruning time for many landscape plants. Enjoy the remainder of this wintery season with warm clothing, a smile and enough energy sufficient to satisfy the needs of your lawns, landscape plants and beds as spring approaches. You will enjoy the benefits of your labor throughout the seasons to come through curb appeal, area usage and sustainability. Always think native plants in the landscape!
“Shout for joy to the LORD, all the earth. Worship the LORD with gladness; come before him with joyful songs. Know that the LORD is God. It is He who made us, and we are His; we are His people, the sheep of His pasture. Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise; give thanks to Him and praise His name. For the LORD is good and His love endures forever; His faithfulness continues through all generations.” Psalm 100:1-5. “Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through Whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand. And we rejoice in the hope of the glory of God.” Romans 5:1-2.
Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.
