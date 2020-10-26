“In the entire circle of the year there are no days so delightful as those of a fine October, when the trees are bare to the mild heavens, and the red leaves bestrew the road, and you can feel the breath of winter, morning and evening - no days so calm, so tenderly solemn, and with such a reverent meekness in the air.” Alexander Smith. “October is the month of painted leaves. Their rich glow now flashes round the world. As fruits and leaves and the day itself acquire a bright tint just before they fall, so the year near its setting. October is its sunset sky; November the later twilight.” Henry David Thoreau.
It’s that time of the year – the coolness after the summer’s gone, yet the predecessor to the winter’s cold. The changing in color and dropping of the leaves from the deciduous trees and shrubs creates bold interest in the landscape. It’s a great time for some yard work! Your current landscape list should address the following items.
Azaleas: Azaleas can bloom from late winter into early summer, depending on type. To extend the season, plant early-, mid-, and late-season bloomers in the landscape. During the selection process, give consideration to flower color, projected mature size of adult plants, and their season of bloom. For example, southern Indian hybrids and Glenn Dale hybrids are medium to tall shrubs, sometimes growing 8-12 feet tall. Gumpo azaleas seldom exceed three feet in height, but may have a spread of five feet or more. Southern Indian hybrids and Glenn Dale hybrids bloom in early to mid-spring, while Gumpos make their show in May and June. Always make those choices giving successive bloom dates, thus extending the blooming season.
Also, the “Red Ruffles” Rutherford hybrid is early-blooming and grows to 2-4 feet tall and needs mid-day shade. The “George Lindley Taber” southern Indica hybrid offers midseason blooms and reaches 4-6 feet in height. The “Sherwood Red” and “Coral Bells” Kurume hybrids bloom early to mid-season bloom and get 2-4 feet tall. The Spider Azalea is very rare and blooms early to mid-season and grows 4-6 feet tall. The “Gumpo Pink” Satsuki hybrid blooms late season with 1-2 feet in height. The “Pride of Mobile” southern Indica hybrid is a mid-season bloomer and reaches 4-6 feet in height. In addition, always consider using the native azaleas which are a good fit for this area.
Dahlias: After frost has killed the tops of dahlias, cut back the stalks to about three inches above the ground level. A week later, dig the tubers and dry them in the sun for a few days. After drying, use a fungicide, and store in mesh bags in a cool, dry environment for their winter home. Before planting next spring, divide each clump to tubers containing a growth bud and discard the central portion of the plant.
Hardscapes: The weather still promotes the development of your ideas for sidewalks, courtyards, patios, gazebos, etc. for multi-seasonal use and enjoyment. Such areas can become an integral part of the landscape throughout each season.
Houseplants: Plants brought outside for the summer need extra care while they acclimate and re-adjust to the indoors where light and air flow will be very critical. Acclimate them from their outdoor home to their new indoor home by parking them in transition setting (carport or garage) for a couple of weeks. Once inside, check their placement to insure their safety from the potential harmful air flow of heating ducts and exterior doorways. Also, be sure they are receiving sufficient lighting. Dust off large-leaved plants, such as saddle leaf philodendron, to prevent the build-up of dust and grime on the leaf surface which will interfere with effective photosynthesis and ultimately, plant health.
Mulch: Replenish mulch in flower beds and around shrubs and trees. Add enough pine straw, pine bark, or other organic material to make a layer 3 to 4 inches thick. Consider removing the old mulch to improve air flow and exchange between soil and atmosphere and to minimize disease and insect habitats. However, keeping the old mulch in place does offer enrichment to the soil condition.
Nursery stock: New shipments of ornamentals should continue to arrive at local nurseries since the fall planting season has begun. Current inventories offer a larger number of choices. Take the time to peruse local inventories and note the choices available. Read all about your choices on the plant label and also look them up on the internet. Learn as much as you can about the plants you choose before you purchase them. With several months to become established, when planted and maintained properly, the plants should be very healthy in the spring.
Outdoor containers: Keep empty pots, urns and other clay or ceramic containers turned upside down so that water will not collect in them and freeze, causing breakage. If containers are too large to be moved, you can still keep them from collecting water and add some landscape interest in the process. Just insert nursery stock, pot and all, in the containers for the season. Fill in around the potted plant with wood chips or other mulching material to insulate the roots against freezing.
Transplanting: Begin moving shrubs that were root pruned earlier in late summer in preparation for transplanting. Have new planting holes prepared before actually digging the subject plant to insure ease of process effectiveness and minimal damage to the plant. Avoid transplanting on windy days so that roots will not be exposed to excessive drying winds. After transplanting, selectively prune about one-third of the plant to compensate for root damage. Water thoroughly, and apply a mulch of pine straw, wood chips, or shredded bark. Water regularly during dry periods to encourage rapid re-establishment of the plants.
As you receive blessings, always pay them forward and share with others. Remember to set your clocks back (fall back) one hour for standard time at 2:00am on Nov 1. And, Nov 3rd is fast approaching – please go vote on or before this date! Have a blessed week!
“Fear the LORD your God and serve Him. Hold fast to Him...” Deuteronomy 10:20. “Everything is permissible — but not everything is beneficial. Everything is permissible — but not everything is constructive. Nobody should seek his own good, but the good of others.” 1 Corinthians 10:23-24. “Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” Hebrews 10:25.
Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle @yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.