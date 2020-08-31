“For it’s a long, long while from May to December. But the days grow short when you reach September.” Maxwell Anderson. “In the Roman calendar there were only ten months - the 7th to 10th being September to December as their names suggest. It was only later when July and August (Julius and Augustus Caesar) were added that they became out of sequence.” Chris Woods. “September comes from the Latin word septem, meaning “seven,” because it was the seventh month of the early Roman calendar.” Janice Stillman.
Goodbye August! Hello September! Safely enjoy life as you participate in seasonal activities this week and weekend while practicing social distancing and wearing your safety mask. As Labor Day weekend passes, focus on the trifecta of September, October and November while directing your attention to the landscape.
Chrysanthemums or simply “mums” are fall favorites and offer great coloration! The name "chrysanthemum" is a derivative of two Greek words: chrysos meaning gold and anthemon meaning flower. Chrysanthemums are herbaceous, perennial flowering plants with lots of curb appeal which are native to Asia and northeastern Europe. It’s chrysanthemum time – make it a September to remember!
Chrysanthemum leaves resemble the closely-related mugwort weed which is sometimes called wild chrysanthemum. Our modern cultivated chrysanthemums exhibit a greater display of color than those found in nature. Their flowers can be seen in several forms including daisy-like, decorative, pompons or buttons. The chrysanthemums have many hybrids and multitudes of cultivars developed for horticultural purposes.
These plants offer a wide variety of floral colors including gold, white, off-white, yellow, bronze, red, burgundy, pink, lavender and purple with the most important hybrid being Chrysanthemum × morifolium. The Royal Horticultural Society's Award of Garden Merit has been awarded to over 140 varieties of chrysanthemums.
Chrysanthemums are composites since their flower heads are made up of tiny individual flowers (disk and ray florets). The U.S. National Chrysanthemum Society, Inc. divides mum blooms into 13 different classes (like the international classification system) which are defined by the arrangement of the ray and disk florets. These classes include the irregular incurve, reflex, regular curve, decorative, intermediate incurve, pompon, single and semi-doubles, anemone, spoon, quill, spider, brush and thistle, and unusual (exotic or mixed).
Chrysanthemum blooms consist of many individual flowers (florets) with each one capable of producing a seed. The disk florets (in the center of the bloom head) are considered perfect flowers since they have both male and female reproductive organs, and the ray florets (on the perimeter and viewed as petals) are considered imperfect flowers since they have only the female productive organs.
Yellow or white chrysanthemum flowers (C. morifolium) are boiled to make chrysanthemum tea in parts of Asia and added to rice wine in Korea for flavor. Also, chrysanthemum leaves are steamed (boiled) and used as veggie greens and the petals are mixed with a thick snake meat soup to boost the aroma in Chinese cuisine. And, small chrysanthemums are used in Japan as a garnish.
In some countries of Europe, chrysanthemums are symbolic of death and are used only for funerals or on graves. In some Asian Pacific countries (China, Japan and Korea), the white chrysanthemums are symbolic of lamentation and grief. In other countries, chrysanthemums represent honesty. Japan celebrates the Festival of Happiness each year in recognition of this flower, which is their national flower.
However, in the United States, the chrysanthemum flower is usually considered positive and cheerful and used extensively in the landscape during the fall. In general, chrysanthemums (daisy-like with a typically yellow center and a decorative pompon) symbolize optimism and joy. Mums are the birth flower of November, the 13th wedding anniversary flower and the official flower of the city of Chicago.
Mums can grow to be 2-3 feet high, depending on the specific cultivar and growing conditions, and are available in many flower forms by the shape and arrangement of their petals. The most popular flower form is the decorative which consists of several long, broad petals masking the center. When grown as container plants, be sure to maintain routine maintenance to insure health and vigor.
Chrysanthemums should be planted in the full sun and in well-drained, healthy soils. They are photoperiodic meaning (in their case) they bloom in response to the shorter days and longer nights of our fall season. Do not plant chrysanthemums near street lights or night lights since artificial lighting may interrupt their reproductive cycle. And, do not plant chrysanthemums to close together since good air circulation between them helps reduce the chance of disease development.
There are hardy mums (stolons) and florist mums (few or no stolons, and less likely to over-winter). For those mums planted directly into the ground, divide them every three years in the spring to revitalize them. Fertilize chrysanthemums once per month during the growing season but allow sufficient time to harden-off for winter. Don't prune in fall since existing branches offer root protection in the winter.
Pinching (removing the tips of new growth) chrysanthemums in the spring produce a more compact, bushy plant which will develop lots of blooms for fall. Do not pinch in the summer because bud set for flowering is occurring and such pinching would prevent effective flowering.
In landscaping, chrysanthemums are valued for their fall colors thus helping complete the annual cycle of having color each season of the year. Their curb appeal is best when planted in a mass but don’t plant too close together.
Mums are beautiful fall plants available in spectacular autumn colors such as ambers, gold, oranges, purples, violets, whites and shades of red and pink lasting throughout the fall months and into early winter. Plan a visit to your local garden center of choice this month and select those colors that best fit your wants and needs for the fall season. Happy Labor Day weekend!
“But what about you? He asked. “Who do you say I am?” Peter answered, “You are the Christ.” Mark 8:29. “Even as He spoke, many put their faith in Him.” John 8:30. “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28.
