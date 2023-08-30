August is prepared to say goodbye as September awaits entry on the horizon. It’s September-time and we can’t wait to see what it has in store for us. Transitioning into fall offers opportunities to work with your plants, change the landscape, and prepare the site for the new planting of herbaceous and woody plant materials. As September comes, your landscape focus should include the following items as they relate to your individual needs.
Birds: Make the necessary preparations to help our feathered friends in the hunt for food this fall and winter season. Start by cleaning existing feeders and placing them in strategic locations for bird activity and window viewing which will provide much enjoyment from the comfort of your home. Replace bird food as necessary to insure an adequate supply for their survival. Also left undisturbed, the dry seed heads on many of your plants is another great way to supply fall and winter food for birds.
Houseplants: Plan to bring houseplants indoors (that summered outdoors) as the temps begin to cool down. After months of humidity and sufficient light outdoors, they must now adapt to the drier air and lower light levels inside the home. Proper acclimatization is critical in that the plants should be slowly transitioned from the outdoors to a one- to two-week holding area (carport or garage) before placement indoors. Before leaving their outdoor environment, check each plant for problems such as insect or disease activity, fertilizer deficiencies, and general plant health. The problem is easier addressed outdoors rather than indoors later. Also, clean exterior of each pot thoroughly along sides and bottom using garden hose and scrub brush. Use pruning shears to snip any root activity exiting the pot. If the plant is root- or pot-bound, then transplant to next larger pot size while outdoors.
Irrigation: Don’t forget the water! As the weather gets cooler, your landscape can still be exposed to long spans of dry, sunny weather. It’s particularly important that all newly planted perennials, groundcovers, trees and shrubs don’t dry out. The strategy is to water deeply (not a light surface application) to establish self-sufficient plants. and remember, plants use less water during cooler weather.
Leaves: As fall color approaches, we will all enjoy the leaf color and arrangements designed by nature throughout early fall. However, as fall color plays its course, the leaves will eventually drop from the trees and accumulate all over the ground on the lawn and bed areas alike.
We must take measures to clean up the leaf debri and properly dispose of our collection or recycle through composting. A small price to pay for the beauty and curb appeal of deciduous tree leaves in the fall season. Unless, of course, you have a totally natural area that is left undisturbed, then leave them alone.
Overseeding: Overseeding with cool season turgrasses is the practice to achieve winter color on your warm season lawn during host dormancy. While it is cosmetically beneficial, it also offers some competitiveness which may reduce the density of your host turfgrass come spring. Upon evaluation of turfgrass texture and density, bermudagrass is more overseeding-friendly than other lawn grasses. Centipedegrass, St. Augustinegrass, zoysia, and paspalums are not as overseeding-friendly. It is very important to understand the end result on your host turfgrass come spring and next season. Overseeding of bermudagrass can be effectively achieved using mixtures or blends of ryegrass and other cool season grasses between mid-October and late November. An alternate approach to overseeding for winter coloration of your lawn is the application of color pigments that match the natural color of your host turfgrass. These pigments will last throughout the season with one to two applications and are turfgrass- and environment-friendly.
Perennials: Fall is the best season to plant such perennials as iris, daylilies, and Shasta daisies. If established perennials have become overcrowded, dig and divide them. Complete planting and transplanting as early as possible to allow plants enough time to become established before cold weather arrives. First killing frost is usually about November 15, but varies each year (even into December or later).
Planting: Planted now, container grown and B&B (balled and burlapped) trees and shrubs will have plenty of time to become established before cold weather actually arrives. Next spring, the plants will get off to a strong start, as the roots will be established and plant energy can be spent on leaf and flower production.
Root pruning: Young trees and shrubs to be moved this winter should be root pruned now. Insert a spade into the ground in a circular pattern around the plant (18- to 24-inches from the trunk pending size of transplant) with minimal disturbance to the rootstock soil. This severs the roots and encourages new feeder roots which minimizes suffering and stress during the transplanting process. Maintain optimal cultural practices, especially sufficient watering.
As fall landscaping approaches, think in terms of native and sustainable plants. And, in life, as you receive blessings, always pay them forward and share with others. Football is back so enjoy watching your team on the gridiron. Happy Labor Day weekend and have a blessed and safe September.
