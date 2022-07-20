“July is the high noon of the northern year, firefly nights, and corn growing so fast out in Ioway that you can hear its joints pop in the moonlight.” Hal Borland. “Now I take the summer off, relax, and I know that at the end of July, we’re gonna start another season.” Jerry Orbach. “August rain—the best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born. The odd uneven time.” Sylvia Plath. “August is the border between summer and autumn. It is the most beautiful month I know.” Tove Jansson. “August brings into sharp focus and a furious boil everything I’ve been listening to in the late spring and summer.” Henry Rollins.
As the month of July prepares for its final days of this season, we continue to enjoy the blessings around us in the landscape. We watch and listen to the songbirds and observe the birds of prey soaring above in the seasonal sky. The squirrels scamper about the landscape and the geese can be heard as they fly in unison across the summer sky. A rabbit, a turkey, a deer, or a fox can be seen moving about the grounds in search of food and water. Enjoy each moment and store this experience in your mind and heart for future reference.
Some late July to August notes in the landscape include:
Angel’s Trumpet Bush: The plant is a perennial and blooms during the Christmas season exhibiting its showy flowers which resemble long trumpets of the angels. Because it likes warm days and cool nights, the month of December tends to favor extensive flower development and an awesome display of color (yellow, pink, purple, apricot, and white). Even though the tiny hummingbirds eat the angel’s trumpet’s nectar, humans and pets must be very careful around this plant. It comes from the deadly nightshade family and is poisonous. If you have this plant, simply wear gloves while working it and keep your pets away from its vicinity.
Asters (Michaelmas Daisies): In shades of pink, purple, blue and white, these delicate daisy-like blossoms begin opening in late August and continue until frost. Pinching in the early summer promotes mound development exhibiting dozens of flower buds. Asters will tend to creep throughout the garden, but they will blend particularly well with other flowers.
Bulbs: Fall flowering bulbs should be transplanted in the next few weeks. Preferred choices for autumn color include colchicums, crocuses, red spider lilies, baby cyclamen, and white swamp lilies. Delay planting spring flowering bulbs until November and December.
Caryopteris (blue mist shrub): Caryopteris is often grown in the perennial garden and slowly blossoms in August with dazzling blue flower clusters attracting butterflies and bees. If the caryopteris is pruned back in early spring, then the gray-green foliage is attractive all season.
Chelone (turtlehead): With blossoms shaped like turtles heads, chelone is a carefree fall blooming perennial with a dislike for excessive dry heat. Chelone grows in a dense clump offering attractive foliage and red, pink or white blooms to the landscape.
Chrysanthemums: There are many varieties of mums from which to select and plant in your landscape. Mum season is on the horizon. Plant potted mums in the ground later in August and into September and enjoy a season of many beautiful colors.
Impatiens: Pinch back leggy impatiens to make them more compact and to stimulate flowering. They recover quickly from pruning and produce flowers again in two to three weeks. After pinching, apply a low nitrogen fertilizer such as 4-0-8 at approximately one-half cup every square yard of bed area. Water the fertilizer into the soil, being sure to wash off any fertilizer spilled on the leaves.
Pansies: Set out pansy plants later in August, or sow seeds directly in garden in well-prepared soil. The pansies should bloom before the first killing frost. As temperatures begin to warm in late winter, they should put on new growth for another show in the spring. Pansies work very effectively as bedding plants, borders, rock garden placements, edging materials, and in planters.
Pine Straw Mulch: It is time to start thinking about replacing the pine straw mulch in your beds if it is weathered and discolored. However, if it is in fairly good shape, simply add a thin layer of fresh pine straw over the top of it as a refresher for aesthetics. Replace the pine straw every few years in your landscape beds depending on appearance, structure, and accumulated depth.
Roses: If your roses have been bothered by insects and diseases, it’s a good idea to remove the old mulch and replace it with new material. Also, remove diseased canes and continue with a weekly spray program for insects and diseases. Keep the plants watered on scheduled program in order to encourage a good flower display in the fall.
Knockout Roses: Select pruning for shape can continue to be practiced. Water regularly and fertilize after each showing of flowers with an appropriate knockout rose fertilizer. Prune during late winter or early spring (about mid-February) before new growth appears.
Solidago (goldenrod): Goldenrod is finally getting the attention it deserves as new varieties (Fireworks and Golden Fleece) are sturdy and full of fall blooms. These plants can be used wisely in the landscape.
Sunflowers: SunBelievable offers months of extraordinary color with large, vibrant blooms. Sunny yellow petals with a dash of red surround the large brown center of each astonishing flower from spring until the first frost.
Develop a plant material shopping list for planting activities next month and start collecting cones, acorns, dried leaves of cucumber magnolias, grape vines, and similar materials for Christmas wreaths and decorations. Continue to protect yourself from any heat issues in the great outdoors that could become a serious health hazard for you. Enjoy your every moment with the flora and fauna in the landscape.
—
“If you obey My commands, you will remain in My love, just as I have obeyed My Father’s commands and remain in His love.” John 15:10. “Get rid of all moral filth and the evil that is so prevalent and humbly accept the Word planted in you, which can save you.” James 1:21. “In Christ, all the fullness of the Deity lives in bodily form, and you have been given fullness in Christ, Who is the Head over every power and authority.” Colossians 2:9-10. “I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God for the salvation of everyone who believes.” Romans 1:16. “I will praise you with an upright heart as I learn your righteous laws.” Psalm 119:7.
Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.