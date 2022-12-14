“How many observe Christ's birthday! How few, His precepts!” Benjamin Franklin. “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” Charles Dickens. “Want to keep Christ in Christmas? Feed the hungry, clothe the naked, forgive the guilty, welcome the unwanted, care for the ill, love your enemies, and do unto others as you would have done unto you.” Steve Maraboli. “My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?” Bob Hope. “He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.” Roy L. Smith.
As Christmas approaches, it’s a joyful time of the year as we continue to remember the real Reason for the season. Too many people focus on material gift exchanges and spend far beyond their limits. Rather, this year let’s focus on sharing the gift of love with family and friends and spend some priceless time with them. All our days are numbered and we know not when our name will be called up yonder.
And, as the current year fades away and a new year comes forth, meditate on spiritual growth with encouraging and enlightening reading to inspire a renewed walk in faith with God and a profound commitment to living as such. This is a great season to reflect on the renewed and living hope we have in this life and beyond. We can trust God in the days and year ahead for He has good plans for our future. Be good stewards in all that we have been given in this journey called life!
Some landscaping tips that might be helpful to you as you enter the new year include:
End of year savings at the stores: This is a good time to purchase any needed items at a significantly discounted price. These savings mean more bang for your buck thus minimizing your project expenses.
Sketch before digging or building: Always plan your steps in the landscaping process. Part of the planning involves sketching your ideas onto paper. Do the math! Determine the quantities of plants needed, the volume of materials necessary, and the costs to complete your project. This approach will help you determine exactly what you need and avoid wasting your hard-earned dollars.
Pursue the right resources: As you begin your planning, do the necessary research to find the professional assistance needed to determine economic savings with minimal waste from start to finish. Find the right personnel who will give you sound and accurate advice. This resourceful support and information may be partial or for the entirety of the project. The price you pay for an hour of consultation could prove priceless, especially if it saves you money on designs, plants, supplies and other items, as well as preventing costly errors.
Complete your project in phases: Very few people have the necessary and available funding to landscape their site or property all at once. Divide your project into phases over the next few seasons or years. This approach will be a “pay as you develop” with current funding on hand which will save you on credit or loan costs and fees. Also, you will be able to assess your progress within each phase and make any necessary changes or modifications before moving to the next phase. Do keep each phase on a time schedule to keep your family happy and interested in the project.
Look at price and quality: You should never assume that cheaper is better! You always get what you pay for, so if you go cheap you may end up with low quality and a less desirable space. Your planning choices should include all types of retail outlets from warehouse to specialty shops to determine the best investment for you. Also, when (time of season) that you buy can be very critical in so far as being a bargain or not. It is best to buy Christmas decorations about the first of the year, plants in middle or late season, equipment in the off-season, etc. What about personal service, expert advice, guarantees, and rebates? Are these available? And, if you are planning specialized hardscapes, seek a specialty company rather than a general installation company that seldom deals with hardscapes.
Effective shopping and buying: Develop an instinct for finding the real deals. Always accept the lower prices when it's good enough and you know for sure that quality is not sacrificed. With some items, there's very little difference in quality between first class and economy. (Like in a plane, both sections will arrive at a destination together so are you willing to pay extra for the comfort since timing is equal?) What benefits are the extra costs providing you?
Online shopping and mail-order sources: Research catalogs and websites to expand your choices and buying power. Shopping online or by phone does offer a convenience but be assured of product quality and availability. Be certain that the company you are dealing with is reputable and not a scam. Also, are handling, shipping, taxes, and other costs added to the purchase price? If so, is it now such a bargain? Buying local does make accessibility more convenient and much simpler.
Adapt sharing opportunities: Through friends and neighbors, you can share equipment and tools. Also, this becomes another way to be sociable and neighborly. If you are planning on renting a tiller, chipper, tractor, trencher or other piece of equipment, always plan in a manner that will provide best investment and wise use. Check with your friends and neighbors for the possibility of renting together and sharing costs to complete all projects in a specified time frame.
Continue your daily reading the Book of Luke (24 chapters) in the Bible to learn and understand Who and why we celebrate Christmas. Christmas is about Jesus and His love. Help the homeless every chance you get. As you receive His blessings, always pay them forward. Pay for a stranger’s meal as the opportunity arises. Enjoy your family and friends, and some football as you watch the bowl games. And, it's Georgia vs. Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve with the winner playing in the national championship game in January - Go Dawgs! Make it the most joyous Christmas ever about Jesus – the Reason for the Season! A very Merry CHRISTmas to all!
Jesus said, “I tell you the truth, I am the Gate for the sheep; whoever enters through Me will be saved. He will come in and go out and find pasture. The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” John 10: 7,9-10. Jesus answered, “I am the Way and the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” John 14:6. “The Lord Himself will give you a sign: The virgin will be with Child and will give birth to a Son, and will call Him Immanuel.” Isaiah 7:14. “When the time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under law, that we might receive the full rights of sons.” Galatians 4:4-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.