“Once in our world, a stable had something in it that was bigger than our whole world.” C.S. Lewis. “The good news of great joy changed the course of every silent night to come.” Alicia Bruxvoor. “The brightest Christmas ever was lit by a single star and swaddled in the most drab colors, but offered mankind the greatest gift of all…true and lasting love.” Toni Sorenson. “Christmas celebrates the awesome and amazing fact that God is grander, wiser and more mysterious than we could have ever imagined.” Dan Schaeffer.
Christmas Day is near! It’s been a joyful season as we continue to remember the real Reason for the season. To many people focus on material gift exchanges and spend far beyond their limits. Rather, this year let’s focus on sharing the gift of love with family and friends and spend some priceless time with them. All our days are numbered and we know not when our name will be called up yonder.
And, as the current year fades away and a new year comes forth, meditate on spiritual growth with encouraging and enlightening reading to inspire a renewed walk in faith with God and a profound commitment to living as such. This is a great season to reflect on the renewed and living hope we have in this life and beyond. We can trust God in the days and year ahead for He has good plans for our future. Be good stewards in all that we have been given in this journey called life!
Looking ahead - here are some landscaping tips that might be helpful to you.
End of year savings at the stores: This is a good time to purchase any needed items at a significantly discounted price. These savings mean more bang for your buck thus minimizing your project expenses.
Sketch before digging or building: Always plan your steps in the landscaping process. Part of the planning involves sketching your ideas onto paper. Do the math! Determine the quantities of plants needed, the volume of materials necessary, and the costs to complete your project. This approach will help you determine exactly what you need and avoid wasting your hard-earned dollars.
Pursue the right resources: As you begin your planning, do the necessary research to find the professional assistance needed to determine economic savings with minimal waste from start to finish. Find the right personnel who will give you sound and accurate advice. This resourceful support and information may be partial or for the entirety of the project. The price you pay for an hour of consultation could prove priceless, especially if it saves you money on designs, plants, supplies and other items, as well as preventing costly errors.
Complete your project in phases: Very few people have the necessary and available funding to landscape their site or property all at once. Divide your project into phases over the next few seasons or years. This approach will be a “pay as you develop” with current funding on hand which will save you on credit or loan costs and fees. Also, you will be able to assess your progress within each phase and make any necessary changes or modifications before moving to the next phase. Do keep each phase on a time schedule to keep your family happy and interested in the project.
Look at price and quality: You should never assume that cheaper is better! You always get what you pay for, so if you go cheap you may end up with low quality and a less desirable space. Your planning choices should include all types of retail outlets from warehouse to specialty shops to determine the best investment for you. Also, when (time of season) that you buy can be very critical in so far as being a bargain or not. It is best to buy Christmas decorations about the first of the year, plants in middle or late season, equipment in the off-season, etc. What about personal service, expert advice, guarantees, and rebates? Are these available? And, if you are planning specialized hardscapes, seek a specialty company rather than a general installation company that seldom deals with hardscapes.
Effective shopping and buying: Develop an instinct for finding the real deals. Always accept the lower prices when it’s good enough and you know for sure that quality is not sacrificed. With some items, there’s very little difference in quality between first class and economy. (Like in a plane, both sections will arrive at a destination together so are you willing to pay extra for the comfort since timing is equal?) What benefits are the extra costs providing you?
Online shopping and mail-order sources: Research catalogs and websites to expand your choices and buying power. Shopping online or by phone does offer a convenience but be assured of product quality and availability. Be certain that the company you are dealing with is reputable and not a scam. Also, are handling, shipping, taxes, and other costs added to the purchase price? If so, is it now such a bargain? Buying local does make accessibility more convenient and much simpler.
Adapt sharing opportunities: Through friends and neighbors, you can share equipment and tools. Also, this becomes another way to be sociable and neighborly. If you are planning on renting a tiller, chipper, tractor, trencher or other piece of equipment, always plan in a manner that will provide best investment and wise use. Check with your friends and neighbors for the possibility of renting together and sharing costs to complete all projects in a specified time frame.
Continue your daily reading the Book of Luke (24 chapters) in the Bible to learn and understand who and why we celebrate Christmas. Christmas is about Jesus and His love. Help the homeless every chance you get. As you receive His blessings, always pay them forward. Pay for a stranger’s meal as the opportunity arises. Enjoy your family and friends, and some football as you continue to watch the bowl games. And, it’s Georgia vs. Michigan in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve with the winner playing in the national championship game - Go Dawgs! Make it the most joyous Christmas ever about Jesus – the Reason for the Season! A very Merry CHRISTmas to all!
“Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; He is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a Baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.” Luke 2:11-12. “The Word became flesh and made His dwelling among us. We have seen His glory, the glory of the One and Only, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” John 1:14.
“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8: 38-39. “Restore us, O LORD God Almighty; make Your face shine upon us, that we may be saved.” Psalm 80:19.
Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle @yahoo.com.
