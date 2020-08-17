“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” Albert Camus. “I would rather sit on a pumpkin, and have it all to myself, than be crowded on a velvet cushion.” Henry David Thoreau. “No spring nor summer beauty hath such grace as I have seen in one autumnal face.” John Donne.
The latter half of August is upon us as we watch and listen to the songbirds around us and view the birds of prey soaring above in the seasonal sky. The pine needles are dropping all around us as the growth of the grasses is slowing down with each passing day. We realize that we are in that summer-fall transitional season. Continue to protect yourself from any heat issues in the great outdoors that could become a health hazard as you keep hydrated and practice social distancing as you are out and about. Some August tips in the landscape include the following items.
Angel’s Trumpet Bush: The plant is a perennial and blooms during the Christmas season exhibiting its showy flowers which resemble long trumpets of the angels. Because it likes warm days and cool nights, the month of December tends to favor extensive flower development and an awesome display of color (yellow, pink, purple, apricot, and white). Even though the tiny hummingbirds eat the angel's trumpet's nectar, humans and pets must be very careful around this plant. It comes from the deadly nightshade family and is poisonous. If you have this plant, simply wear gloves while working it and keep your pets away from its vicinity.
Asters (Michaelmas Daisies): In shades of pink, purple, blue and white, these delicate daisy-like blossoms begin opening in late August and continue until frost. Pinching in the early summer promotes mound development exhibiting dozens of flower buds. Asters will tend to creep throughout the garden, but they will blend particularly well with other flowers.
Bulbs: Fall flowering bulbs should be transplanted in the next few weeks. Preferred choices for autumn color include colchicums, crocuses, red spider lilies, baby cyclamen, and white swamp lilies. Delay planting spring flowering bulbs until November and December.
Caryopteris (blue mist shrub): Caryopteris is often grown in the perennial garden and slowly blossoms in August with dazzling blue flower clusters attracting butterflies and bees. If the caryopteris is pruned back in early spring, then the gray-green foliage is attractive all season.
Chelone (turtlehead): With blossoms shaped like turtles heads, chelone is a carefree fall blooming perennial with a dislike for excessive dry heat. Chelone grows in a dense clump offering attractive foliage and red, pink or white blooms to the landscape.
Chrysanthemums: There are many varieties of mums from which to select and plant in your landscape. Mum season is on the horizon. Plant potted mums in the ground later this month and into September and enjoy a season of many beautiful colors.
Impatiens: Pinch back leggy impatiens to make them more compact and to stimulate flowering. They recover quickly from pruning and produce flowers again in two to three weeks. After pinching, apply a low nitrogen fertilizer such as 4-0-8 at approximately one-half cup every square yard of bed area. Water the fertilizer into the soil, being sure to wash off any fertilizer spilled on the leaves.
Pansies: Set out pansy plants soon, or sow seeds directly in garden in well-prepared soil. The pansies should bloom before the first killing frost. As temperatures begin to warm in late winter, they should put on new growth for another show in the spring. Pansies work very effectively as bedding plants, borders, rock garden placements, edging materials, and in planters.
Pine Straw Mulch: It is time to start thinking about replacing the pine straw mulch in your beds if it is weathered and discolored. However, if it is in fairly good shape, simply add a thin layer of fresh pine straw over the top of it as a refresher for aesthetics. Replace the pine straw every few years in your landscape beds depending on appearance, structure, and accumulated depth.
Roses: If your roses have been bothered by insects and diseases, it’s a good idea to remove the old mulch and replace it with new material. Also, remove diseased canes and continue with a weekly spray program for insects and diseases. Keep the plants watered on scheduled program in order to encourage a good flower display in the fall.
Knockout Roses: Select pruning for shape can continue to be practiced. Water regularly and fertilize after each showing of flowers with an appropriate knockout rose fertilizer. Prune during late winter or early spring (about mid-February) before new growth appears.
Solidago (goldenrod): Goldenrod is finally getting the attention it deserves as new varieties (Fireworks and Golden Fleece) are sturdy and full of fall blooms. These plants can be used wisely in the landscape.
Develop a plant material shopping list for planting activities next month and start collecting cones, acorns, dried leaves of cucumber magnolias, grape vines, and similar materials for Christmas wreaths and decorations.
Continue to think in terms of native and sustainable plants in the landscape rather than those with invasive characteristics. May the results of your immediate efforts be long-lasting so that you can enjoy the fruits of your labor for seasons to come while bringing you to further realize that environmental stewardship and sustainability should be at the foundation of all your home landscape activities.
And continue to provide your pets with appropriate care and diet (protect them from this extreme summer heat and humidity). Be on the lookout for children playing and bicyclists riding along the streets and roadways throughout our communities. Pay attention to school buses and respect their stop signs and other signals as they transport our children to and from school and home. And remember to safely share the road with motorcycles.
When Jesus spoke again to the people, He said, "I am the Light of the world. Whoever follows Me will never walk in darkness, but will have the Light of life." John 8:12. “For if you live according to the sinful nature, you will die; but if by the Spirit you put to death the misdeeds of the body, you will live, because those who are led by the Spirit of God are sons of God.” Romans 8:13-14.
Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.
