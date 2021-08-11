“August rain: the best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born. The odd uneven time.” Sylvia Plath. “This morning, the sun endures past dawn. I realize that it is August: the summer’s last stand.” Sara Baume. “Life, now, was unfolding before me, constantly and visibly, like the flowers of summer that drop fanlike petals on eternal soil.” Roman Payne. “Remember to be gentle with yourself and others. We are all children of chance and none can say why some fields will blossom while others lay brown beneath the August sun.” Kent Nerburn.
As August cruises right along, now is a good time to review some new shrubs for the landscape that are available this year.
Forsythia Believe It or Not (Forsythia x): Love the yellow blooms of forsythia? With Believe It or Not®, you can enjoy that warm yellow glow from spring until fall, thanks to this new selection's exciting variegated gold foliage! The golden coloring holds up well all season, and the natural hardiness of this classic favorite makes this an easy to grow, easy to enjoy addition to any garden. Enjoy the fountain of gold created by slender, arching stems as a foundation shrub, mass planting, on a slope, or even in a large flower bed.
Hibiscus Jazzy Jewel® Gold (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis): This dazzling gem produces a prolific amount of large, long-lasting, golden-yellow flowers with a deep red eye on lush, glossy green foliage. An outstanding selection for bold, exotic color in warm, sunny, tropical gardens, or adds an exotic flair to containers for patios and courtyards. A frost-tender evergreen, it thrives in well-drained, enriched soils with neutral to slightly acidic pH. Water deeply and regularly during the first growing season to establish an extensive root system, but reduce frequency once established. Apply a general fertilizer before new growth begins in spring. For a formal appearance, prune annually after flowering.
Hydrangea Limelight Prime (Hydrangea paniculate): An improved, more refined ‘Limelight’, with darker leaves, stronger stems, a more compact habit, and upright growth. The blooms emerge a vivid lime-green and maintain that color until they transition into a bubble gum pink and then a deep punch pink. Limelight Prime hydrangea can be grown as a flowering hedge, eye-catching specimen, or as the backdrop to a perennial or vegetable garden. It does well in large containers, and makes an outstanding cut flower, both fresh and dried.
Hydrangea Little Hottie™ (Hydrangea paniculata): Little Hottie™ Hydrangea is extremely compact with great branching and a profuse floral display. Late summer flowers are held up on strong and sturdy stems. Borne in a tight cluster, the blossoms are initially green and open to a creamy white. As evening temperatures drop in the fall, the petals turn antique shades of white and pink, even in warm climates. The small size, reduced need for pruning, and large flowers make this an ideal choice for smaller landscapes and deco pots. Little Hottie™ is an easy-care shrub that requires little care once established in the landscape. Flowering on current-season growth, prune last year's flowers and stems back by 1/3 in late winter.
Nandina Cool Glow™ (Nandina domestica): This new collection of nandina remains compact and shows an array of gorgeous winter color in the three different varieties (Lime, Peach, and Pomegranate). The dense, upright shrubs have shown little to no seed set in their four years in trial. Adaptable to many soil types, including drought, this collection is moderately fast growing and is ideal for foundation or mass plantings. This nandina offers drought tolerance with foliage that is green with winter shades of lime, peach, and pomegranate. Once established, this nandina collection is very easy care. With a genetically compact habit, you will not need to prune to keep a compact size, and there are no special fertilizing needs. With its adaptability to a wide range of soils and warm-climate weather concerns, including drought, these are fantastic selections for full or part sun.
Rose Pop Art ™ (Rosa hybrida): Unlike most striped roses, which typically feature red blooms with light yellow striping, the flowers of this spectacular variety are pastel pink with stripes that are deeper yellow. As a non-clustering grandiflora, its lush flowers grow one to a stem, not together in bunches. These blooms reach 4–4½" in diameter, and each is packed with an incredible 60–75 petals!Dig a hole large enough to easily accommodate root structure. In cold climates, position the graft knot/crown 2 to 3 inches below ground level, in mild climates, position the graft knot/crown right at ground level. Place the plant at the proper height in the hole, and fill two-thirds full with the amended soil. Using a gentle stream of water, fill the remainder of the hole. As the water seeps in, it will moisten the roots and surrounding soil, removing any air pockets.
Rose The Petite Knock Out® (Rosa meibenbino): The Petite Knock Out® Rose is the first ever miniature Knock Out® Rose! It has the same flower power and easy care as others in the family, but in an adorable, petite size! Plant in decorative containers for your porch or patio, or in mass for a dramatic pop of color!
This fact sheet information on new plants is provided as an educational service of the National Garden Bureau at ngb.org/newplants.
Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.
