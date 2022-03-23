Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.