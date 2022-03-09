“Springtime is the land awakening. The March winds are the morning yawn.” Lewis Grizzard. “A perfect spring day! Enjoy it while it lasts because you don’t know what’s coming.” Marty Rubin. “This is the perfume of March: rain, loam, feathers, mint.” Lisa Kleypas. “The first blooms of spring always make my heart sing.” S. Brown. “March is an example of how beautiful new beginnings can be.” Anamika Mishra. “Spring shows what God can do with a drab and dirty world.” Virgil A. Kraft.
Spring is just around the corner, but beware of upcoming cooler temps this weekend and the cooler temps that will accompany Easter in mid-April. It’s time to get outdoors to play in the dirt, plant, or do whatever you feel like doing this time of the year. Here are some things to consider as you return to the landscape this month.
Bedding plants: Make your selections of annuals and perennials wisely. Carefully read the label for planting directions, culture and exposure. Also, color and size will affect your choices. Be sure that all 30’s and low 40’s degree weather has passed before transplanting. After transplanting, cut existing flowers from plants to insure better nutrient absorption for vegetative growth and healthier plants. The next batch of flowers will be more attractive with magnificent curb appeal. Easter is April 17, so we will have some cooler temps on the way.
Citrus: Wait until the last frost is passed before planting any citrus trees. If you have made your purchases, acclimate these plants in your carport or garage for cold protection until their planting time arrives. Also, after all 30’s weather has passed, remove any dead limbs that were killed during the cold weather of winter.
Ground covers: These are perfect plants to introduce in areas especially where lawn grass is difficult to establish and maintain. Be aware of the needs and rate of growth of your choices. Some ground covers should be used only in large areas due to their fast rate of growth. Again, read the label for specific information, especially sun/shade requirements. Also, be reminded that some groundcovers can harbor snakes, rodents and other varmints. Do not use invasive ground covers.
Herbs: Select those you wish to grow from such plants as basil, dill, catnip, chamomile, chives, mints, oregano, parsley, rosemary, sage, sweet fennel, sweet marjoram, thyme, among others. Use of these plants in the landscape should be based upon available space, companion planting or social distancing, site conditions and personal preference.
Knockout roses: If you haven’t already done so, it is safe to cut back your knock out roses to about 12 inches in height with limited canes for new growth. Following pruning, apply a knockout rose fertilizer at the rate designated on the label. These fertilizers will contain approximately 3% nitrogen, 4% phosphate, 3% potash, 9% calcium, 0.5% magnesium, 1% sulfur and perhaps colony forming units of bacteria, endomycorrhizae, ectomycorrhizae, and archaea.
Labels: As you frequent the local garden centers, always read the labels on plants, fertilizers and pesticides before you purchase. This strategy will help keep you better informed on various gardening items, as well as help you make wiser purchases.
Sago palms: Be aware that this plant is deadly to dogs. Its dried nut-like seed contains toxins which causes liver and kidney failure in your pet. There is no antidote for these toxins, thus medications to flush them from the liver is the only alternative with only a 50% survival rate at best.
Spring cleaning: It’s time to toss out the old and bring in the new. Time to refresh your landscapes and give them a renewed sense of existence and curb appeal. Time to remove dead limbs and prune certain plants. Time to replenish mulches and pressure wash your homes. Time to clean out your birdhouses and feeders. It’s time to plant.
Wildflowers: Wildflowers for the sun or shade include flame azalea, wild columbine, violet dogtooth, hepatica, great lobelia, and wild blue phlox. Wildflowers for the sun include Aaron’s rod, birdfoot violet, bluets, butterfly weed, evening primrose, fire pink, southern harebell, pitcher plant, Queen Anne’s lace, shooting star, smartweed, turkscap lily, stiff verbena, yellow-eyed grass, among others.
Wildflowers for the shade include trailing arbutus, white baneberry, beardtongue, bugbane, Cardinal flower, fairybells, fairy wand, foamflower, galax, false goatsbeard, crested dwarf iris, lady’s slipper, Oconee bells, yellow fringed orchid, snowy orchid, fringed phacelia, spiderwort, Solomon’s seal, toadshade, Greek valerian, green wake-robin, wild ginger, wintergreen, among others.
Several wildflower seed mixes are available for the southeast (with some up to 26 species included), as well as a native wildflower seed mixes (17 species including scarlet sage, blazing star, spiderwart, among others), a dry area wildflower mix with 25 different species, an all annual wildflower seed mix, a deer-resistant wildflower mix, a butterfly-hummingbird wildflower seed mix, and many others. One common mix for Georgia includes white yarrow, cornflower, partridge pea, lanceleaf coreopsis, plains coreopsis, larkspur, California poppy, annual gaillardia, baby blue eyes, corn poppy, blackeyed susan, blue salvia, and crimson clover.
Always think native and sustainable plants in the landscape and give them higher selection priority than exotic and naturalized plants. And, remember that one gardener’s weed is another gardener’s flower; just be aware of the level of negativity and invasiveness of certain plants and refrain from using them in the landscape. Landscaping is a matter of personal choices. However, such choices should be made based upon plant knowledge and awareness, as well as understanding sustainability, invasiveness, and design. Learn what to use and what not to use. Talk to your specialists, garden club friends, and master gardeners about possibilities.
“My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways My ways,” declares the Lord. “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways and My thoughts than your thoughts.” Isaiah 55:8-9. “Have not I commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9. “O Lord, you are my God; I will exalt You and praise Your name, for in perfect faithfulness You have done marvelous things, things planned long ago.” Isaiah 25:1.
Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.
