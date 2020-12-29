“For last year's words belong to last year's language and next year's words await another voice.And to make an end is to make a beginning.” T.S. Eliot. “Tomorrow, is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.” Brad Paisley. “The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals.” Melody Beattie. “Any new beginning is forged from the shards of the past, not from the abandonment of the past.” Craig D. Lounsbrough.
It's almost time to say goodbye to 2020 with 2021 only a day or so away. With all its challenges, it’s not going to be a difficult farewell. And, 2021 will bring new experiences and new lessons. Are you ready? As with past years, we will address the new year one day at a time. Whatever you choose to forget in the past year, always remember the lesson!
Bring in the new year meditating on spiritual growth with encouraging and enlightening reading to inspire a renewed walk in faith with God and a profound commitment to living as such. This is a great season to reflect on the renewed and living hope we have in this life and beyond. We can trust God in the year ahead for He has good plans for our future. Be good stewards in all that we have been given in this journey called life! From the bleakness of January to the color of springtime, enjoy each step of the journey. Here are some pointers for this time of the year.
End of year savings at the stores: This is a good time to purchase any needed items at a significantly discounted price. These savings mean more bang for your buck thus minimizing your project expenses.
Sketch before digging or building: Always plan your steps in the landscaping process. Part of the planning involves sketching your ideas onto paper. Do the math! Determine the quantities of plants needed, the volume of materials necessary, and the costs to complete your project. This approach will help you determine exactly what you need and avoid wasting your hard-earned dollars.
Pursue the right resources: As you begin your planning, do the necessary research to find the professional assistance needed to determine economic savings with minimal waste from start to finish. Find the right personnel who will give you sound and accurate advice. This resourceful support and information may be partial or for the entirety of the project. The price you pay for an hour of consultation could prove priceless, especially if it saves you money on designs, plants, supplies and other items, as well as preventing costly errors.
Complete your project in phases: Very few people have the necessary and available funding to landscape their site or property all at once. Identify the use areas (public, private and service) and divide your project into phases over the next few seasons or years. This approach will be a “pay as you develop” with current funding on hand which will save you on credit or loan costs and fees. Also, you will be able to assess your progress within each phase and make any necessary changes or modifications before moving to the next phase. Do keep each phase on a time schedule to keep your family happy and interested in the project.
Look at price and quality: You should never assume that cheaper is better! You always get what you pay for, so if you go cheap you may end up with low quality and a less desirable space. Your planning choices should include all types of retail outlets from warehouse to specialty shops to determine the best investment for you. Also, when (time of season) that you buy can be very critical in so far as being a bargain or not. It is best to buy lumber in the winter, Christmas decorations about the first of the year, plants in middle or late season, equipment in the off-season, etc. What about personal service, expert advice, guarantees, and rebates? Are these available? And, if you are planning specialized hardscapes, seek a specialty company rather than a general installation company that seldom deals with hardscapes.
Effective shopping and buying: Develop an instinct for finding the real deals. Always accept the lower prices when it's good enough and you know for sure that quality is not sacrificed. With some items, there's very little difference in quality between first class and economy. (Like in a plane, both sections will arrive at a destination together so are you willing to pay extra for the comfort since timing is equal?) What are the extra costs providing you?
Online shopping and mail-order sources: Research catalogs and websites to expand your choices and buying power. Shopping online or by phone does offer a convenience but be assured of product quality and availability. Be certain that the company you are dealing with is reputable and not a scam. Also, are handling, shipping taxes, and other costs added to the purchase price? If so, is it now such a bargain? Buying local does make accessibility more convenient and much simpler.
Adapt sharing opportunities: Through friends and neighbors, you can share equipment and tools. Also, this becomes another way to be sociable and neighborly. If you are planning on renting a tiller, chipper, tractor, trencher or other piece of equipment, always plan in a manner that will provide best investment and wise use. Check with your friends and neighbors for the possibility of renting and sharing costs to complete all projects in a certain time frame.
When out and about, to help reduce the risk of COVID-19, wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. Just be safe and respect others throughout the day and evening. As you receive His blessings, always pay them forward, pay for a stranger’s meal as the opportunity arises, and help the homeless every chance you get. As celebrations bring in the new year, be responsible. Also, enjoy more football as the post-season bowl games continue with Georgia playing Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl followed by the championship semi-finals in the Rose and Sugar Bowls on New Year’s Day. Go Dawgs! Have a Happy and Blessed New Year throughout 2021!
“Whoever serves Me must follow Me; and where I am, My servant also will be. My Father will honor the one who serves Me.” John 12:26. “Now you are the body of Christ, and each one of you is a part of It.” 1 Corinthians 12:27. “Therefore, since we are receiving a Kingdom that cannot be shaken, let us be thankful, and so worship God acceptably with reverence and awe, for our "God is a Consuming Fire." Hebrews 12:28-29.
Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.