“August is that last flicker of fun and heat before everything fades and dies. The final moments of fun before the freeze. In the winter, everything changes.” Rasmenia Massoud. “August rain—the best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born. The odd uneven time.” Sylvia Plath. “August is the border between summer and autumn. It is the most beautiful month I know.” Tove Jansson. “August brings into sharp focus and a furious boil everything I’ve been listening to in the late spring and summer.” Henry Rollins. “This morning, the sun endures past dawn. I realise that it is August—the summer’s last stand.” Sara Baume’
July has given away to August and the heat and high temps continue right along. Pace yourself in these great outdoors and protect yourself from the scorching sun. Its hard to believe at this point in the season, but the time will draw near when the autumn season will begin its descent across the lands.
Even though planting can take place throughout the year, fall is the best time of year for planting shrubs and trees. Fall planting allows the shrubs and trees a chance to acclimate to their new environment and be ready for spring growth when the opportunity arises. Shrubs and trees are very reliable in the landscape and will provide you years of personal satisfaction and use when planted properly and in the right location. Right plant in right location is very critical.
Shrubs are long-lived, large enough to make an impact while still fitting into gardens of any size (even container gardens), and some offer the same flowers, fragrance, leaf color, or pollinator appeal as your favorite annuals and perennials.
Shrubs also fit in well with other plants in the garden. They make a great backdrop to show off your shorter-lived flowering plants and cover for them when they’re not in bloom. Shrubs are also wonderful for creating an “understory” that fills the gap between larger trees and shorter plants and groundcovers. Birds and other wildlife also love shrubs as a safe haven between the ground and trees. Many shrubs also provide birds with fruit, nectar, or even a place to build a nest. Make the most of your planting work by choosing shrubs that look good in more than one season, like evergreens, reblooming shrubs, and plants with pretty fall color.
Fall is the great time to plant shrubs in your garden because most plants are still visible, so you know where you have gaps to fill. And, the year’s successes – and problematic areas – are still fresh in your mind, so you know what might need replacing. Also, as plants drop leaves, you’ll be able to see where you need some evergreen structure.
Planting in fall gives your shrubs lots of time to recover and put out new roots before the stress of next summer. In addition, you may be able to take advantage of end-of-season sales at your favorite nursery. And, cooler weather makes working outside more comfortable for you!
Want to know how to plant your shrubs in the fall for a beautiful garden next year? Start with a healthy plant. It’s okay to pull the plant out of its container at the store to make sure the roots are healthy. Dig a hole that’s twice as wide but no deeper than your plant’s container. It’s important to plant your new plant at the same level or even slightly higher than the surrounding soil.
Next, take your plant out of the container it was sold in since plants bought at the end of the season may have been in their container a long time and be “potbound or rootbound” with roots circling around the rootball inside the pot or container. Loosen these roots and pull them outward so they can grow out into the soil. It’s even okay to cut them since you are planting in the fall to give them extra time to recover.
Then, place your new plant in the center of the hole, checking that the top of the rootball is not lower than the surrounding area. Add the soil back into the hole, making sure there aren’t large air pockets. Water well to help settle the soil. Add more soil if needed, but do not pack down after watering – this will compact the soil. Water instead to settle the soil again.
Spread mulch around your new shrub, keeping the mulch a few inches away from the trunk or stems. Piling mulch against the bark can lead to rot or pest damage. Mulch will help insulate your new shrub’s roots in the winter and keep them cool next summer.
Use your shovel as a measuring tool! Compare the height of the rootball to your shovel blade to know how deep to dig. Use the handle to get an estimate of how wide to dig – the hole should be twice as wide as the container.
Be sure to water your shrubs well immediately after planting and give them frequent, deep watering through the fall to help them recover and establish. Even if it’s cool outside or the shrub seems dormant, a lot is happening underground! Your plant needs sufficient water to grow healthy roots. Enjoy your planting activities this fall – it’s an investment in your future.
This information sheet on planting shrubs is provided as an educational service of the National Garden Bureau at ngb.org. Have a blessed and enjoyable week.
“Faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see.” Hebrews 11:1. “Since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles, and let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.” Hebrews 12:1. “I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 3:14. “To all who received Him, to those who believe in His name, He gave the right to become children of God — children born not of natural descent, nor of human decision or a husband’s will, but born of God.” John 1:12-13.
Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.
