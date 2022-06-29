“I believe in America because we have great dreams, and because we have the opportunity to make those dreams come true.” Wendell L. Wilkie. “Let’s give thanks to God for our country and for the religious freedom we strive to preserve.” John Stonestreet. “May we think of freedom, not as a right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.” Peter Marshall. “Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime.” Adlai Stevenson. “The secret strength of a nation is found in the faith that abides in the hearts and homes of the country.” Billy Graham. “And I’m proud to be an American where at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men who died who gave that right to me. And I’d gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today, cause there ain’t no doubt I love this land. God bless the USA!” Lee Greenwood.
As you continue your landscape planning, tree selection and placement are very critical points in effective landscaping. A very common mistake made is “planting the right tree but in the wrong place” or “the wrong tree in the right place.” In planting, a good rule to follow is to plant your tree at least half its mature height from any building, walkway, or established boundary as you determine specific shade needs on site. Trees should be properly placed to avoid conflicts with power lines, streets, drives, sidewalks and buildings.
The following native shade trees are steadfast and somewhat easy to grow in the southern environment. However, be sure you have the space to accommodate your choice.
American holly (Ilex opaca) is native to the southeast and provides greenery all year, supported with red berries during the fall and winter. It grows to 50 feet tall and 40 feet wide. It prefers part shade to full sun and will tolerate many soil types.
American sycamore (Platanus occidentalis) is native to the southeast. The mottled bark pattern is the signature of this tree, supported by its overall size and large leaves. It can reach heights of 90-100 feet tall with 3-8 feet diameter trunks. It thrives in bottom-land or low lying soils.
Bald cypress (Taxodium distichum) is native to eastern coastal North America and along waterways into eastern Texas and southern Illinois. Its fine, short needles emerge in early spring with a bright lime green color. The bald cypress can withstand waterlogged soils, thus developing a bolstered trunk that is flared at the base. It produces knees (distinctive above ground structures) in the vicinity of root growth around the tree. They will grow 50 to 70 feet in height and 20 to 30 feet wide. The dropping of the needles in the fall can be a nuisance. It prefers moist soil conditions in part shade to full sun.
Black gum (Nyssa sylvatica) or tupelo is native from southern Maine to central Florida and west to Michigan and eastern Texas. The black gum tree produces flowers that attract honeybees, thus tupelo honey is a favorite among honey connoisseurs. It is among the first trees to change color in fall season, displaying glowing yellow to red-orange hues before dropping their leaves. Black gum grows 30 to50 feet tall and 20 to 30 feet wide and tolerates wet soils thus making it a great choice for swampy sites with poor drainage. It prefers part shade to full sun.
Carolina basswood (Tilia americana var. caroliniana) is native from South Carolina to Florida and west to Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. It provides very dense shade under a full canopy and its early-summer flowers offer aromatic and medicinal values. Its erect and upright form reaches 60 to 80 feet tall and 20 to 40 feet wide. It tolerates most soil conditions, but prefers moist, well-drained sites in full sun.
Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis) is native to the southeast. Its early spring flowers attract the bees and grows to about 35 feet tall. Its heart-shaped leaves emerge as reddish in color and changing to green as the leaves mature. Seeds are produced in pea-shaped pods. Its strength and endurance through time is questioned by some who have planted it in their landscapes.
Loblolly pine (Pinus taeda) is native throughout the eastern coastal plain from southern New Jersey to central Florida. It is a dependable, fast-growing evergreen with drought and wind tolerance, reaching 60 to 90 feet in height and 30 to 40 feet wide. Plant these pines in groups for best effects, including privacy and shade. Loblolly pine likes sandy, well-drained soils in full sun with a low to medium water requirement.
Pecan tree (Carya illinoinensis) is native from Alabama to Texas and north to Ohio and southeast Kansas. It is a valuable cash crop because of the edible nuts produced. Establish this deciduous tree as a young plant since the taproot makes this species difficult to transplant as it grows older. It reaches 70 to 100 feet tall and 40 to 75 feet wide with medium water requirements and full sun. Its known more for its economical value rather than curb appeal in the landscape.
Southern live oak (Quercus virginiana) is native to coastal areas of the southeastern U.S. from Virginia to the Florida keys to coastal Texas. It is the majestic evergreen tree that lines streets and embodies parks in cities and towns across the south. It may take a hundred years or so for them to reach their mature height of 40 to 80 feet tall and 60 to 100 feet wide. Thus, planting one today provides enjoyment to future generations. Mature trees have a minimum water requirement and prefer full sunlight.
Southern magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora) is native to the southeastern United States from the Carolinas, Georgia to central Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi to eastern coastal Texas. This large broadleaf evergreen tree reaches 60 to 80 feet tall and 30 to 50 feet wide and produces large, fragrant flowers beginning in May. Also, their large, thick waxy green leaves with reddish-umber undersides make a desirable holiday wreath or tablescape setting. It has medium water needs and prefers full sun to grow to its maximum size.
Sweetgum (Liquidambar styraciflua) is native from southern Connecticut to Florida and eastern Texas. Its star-shaped leaves turn deep scarlet in the fall season before dropping to the ground. Beware of the spiny capsules that drop and litter the ground. The sweetgum grows to 60 to 75 feet tall and 40 to 50 feet wide, preferring moist soils in full sun.
Let the freedom fought for us by the heroes of this country never be in vain. Let us all work hand in hand to protect it. Enjoy this Independence Day with praise, worship, parades, fireworks, music and celebration. Have a blessed 4th of July! God bless America!
“He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.” Psalm 91:1. “The Lord will keep you from all harm — He will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.” Psalm 121:7-8. “Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and will not be faint.” Isaiah 40:31. “The Lord is faithful, and He will strengthen and protect you from the evil one.” 2 Thessalonians 3:3. “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people He chose for His inheritance.” Psalm 33:12.
Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.
