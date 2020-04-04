“No pain, no palm; no thorns, no throne; no gall, no glory; no cross, no crown.” William Penn. “God proved His love on the Cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, ‘I love you’.” Billy Graham. “Jesus, Lord of Life, show us how to live. When we are afraid, angry, sad or rejected, teach us to live deeply into difficult experiences, that we might find meaning and purpose even in the moments which require dying. May our deaths be just another step in our living. Amen”. A Prayer for Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord (www.cccb.ca).
The current times in which we are living as we face day to day repercussions from the spread of COVID-19 are so challenging as we practice “shelter-in-place” until solutions and cures are found. Next week Easter will be celebrated on April 12 from our homes and online, which is so different than ever before. The Sunday before Easter is Palm Sunday (April 5 this year) which marks Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem and the beginning of Holy Week, which will also be celebrated from our homes. Happy Palm Sunday and Welcome the King! Amen!
While at home during this time, include studying about plants and Easter between your devotions and domestic projects. Many plants are often associated with Easter and the Passion of Jesus Christ. In this season, we are reminded of the wood of the cross and the plant of the crown of thorns that serve emblematically with our Savior. Even so, no one really knows for sure what wood was used for the cross or what plant was used to make the crown of thorns.
Two South American plants that were given religious significance by the Christian missionaries are the Crucifix orchid (Epidendrum ibaguense) and the Scarlet passion flower (Passiflora coccinea). The Crucifix orchid has long, thin stems and leathery leaves with flowers that bloom in clusters of orange, red, mauve, purple, salmon and yellow colors.
The Crucifix orchid’s name comes from the shape of the labellum (lip of the flower) which resembles a small, gold cross. These orchids are tough, easily propagated, easy to grow and exhibit vibrant, long-lived flowers. They can be grown in containers or in the soil in a frost-free climate in full sun.
The scarlet passion flower (Passiflora coccinea) is a strong growing, evergreen climber with dark green, crinkly leaves and scarlet red flowers. It is cultivated for its large, bright flowers which peak in the summer and fall. Most people consider the passion flower as the ultimate symbol of the crucifixion.
The stigma (female part of the flower) is divided into three units thus resembling the three nails. The five stamens (male part of the flower) are thought to represent the five wounds Jesus received in the hands, feet and side. The corona (the structure at the base just above the petals) represents the crown of thorns. The ten red petals are thought to represent ten of the disciples, omitting Peter (who denied Jesus) and Judas (who betrayed Jesus). And, the leaves and tendrils of the vine represent the hands and whips of the enemy who tormented Jesus.
Other plants that offer Easter connections include the flowering dogwood, redbud, palm trees, and lilies. According to legend, dogwoods once grew as very large trees and were used to make the cross on which Jesus was crucified. One account is that Jesus recognized the dogwood suffering from being used for such a purpose and declared that the tree would henceforth have small, crooked branches so that it could not be used that way again. Other symbolic features of the dogwood tree are the white bracts shaped like a cross with a brownish-red spot in the center of each that represents Jesus' blood. And, the cluster of tiny flowers in the center look like a crown of thorns. Ironically, of the 80 plus plants listed in the Bible, the dogwood is not one of them.
Also, the redbud (the Judas tree) is not mentioned in the Bible, but the Mediterranean species of this tree is associated with the hanging of Judas Iscariot. Following legend, the redbud trees turn red in the spring as a result of either the blushing (shame) from the Crucifixion of Christ or as weeping tears of blood at the consequence of Judas.
The palm is mentioned throughout the Bible and has significance at Easter time. Palm fronds are distributed to various congregations on Palm Sunday in reference to the date palm fronds that were placed in front of Jesus' donkey when he entered Jerusalem. Palm fronds were also used in such manner for many victorious rulers in biblical days.
The Easter lily is associated with Easter but without biblical connections. It is simply an agreeable commercial enterprise since it is native to the Ryukyu Islands (between Japan and Taiwan) and was not found in the Middle East. In modern times, most Easter lilies are produced from Oregon to California and are placed in many churches across this nation at Easter time. Thus, they have become very symbolic of the season in many people's minds which provides much satisfaction and enjoyment.
Other Easter-related plants include the Easter bell (Stellaria holostea), a hardy perennial herb with white, showy flowers. Easter cactus (Schlumbergera gaertneri) is a favorite house plant closely related to the Thanksgiving cactus and the Christmas cactus. And Easter daisy (Townsendia exscapa) is a rosette perennial herb with white to purple flowers.
The Easter cactus is similar to the Thanksgiving cactus and the Christmas cactus with the main difference being in the time of the bloom (thus the names) and leaf characteristics. The Easter cactus requires a dry period from October to November since very little water is required for flower bud initiation. Also, it should be placed in a cool area under shorter light periods during this time. Then, in December, adjust the temperature to approximately 65 degrees and water conservatively. Following these tactics, the Easter cactus will begin blooming in March.
Pine trees begin growing in the spring and the new growth can appear in the form of a crucifix or cross (late March to early April which is about Easter-time). The species, the local weather and its geographical location determine if the pine tree will produce shoots in the form of a crucifix. The species of pine trees reported in producing shoots in the form of crosses include the loblolly, ponderosa, Scotch and white pines.
The crown of thorns which was placed on the head of Jesus is thought to have been the thorny burnet in the rose family. It is found in throughout Jerusalem and in other regions of the Mediterranean. Its branches bend easily and it develops branching thorns at the end of its canopy which supports these thoughts.
Let’s keep everyone safe while enjoying this Easter and spring season! Continue to practice “shelter-in-place” and follow all guidelines given to us by our authorities. As you go out to get meds and food, continue to practice social distancing and wear masks and gloves, etc. Practice proper hygiene. Also, consider using delivery companies who will bring your food and meds to your home to keep you from having to go out into the public. Continue to educate our youth on the importance of following and abiding by all guidelines during this pandemic time. And, please pray for our first responders on the front lines in our hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations, etc. as they do their jobs to keep us safe and healthy. Pray for all those who are sick and infected. Pray for one another and pray for a cure for this pandemic. Ask for prayer! Reach out to Jesus! He is here for you!
“See, your King comes to you, righteous and having salvation, gentle and riding on, a donkey.” Zechariah 9.9. “They took Palm branches and went out to meet Him, shouting ‘Hosanna’. Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord. Blessed is the King of Israel.” John 12:13. “And you shall take to you on the first day the fruits of the fairest tree, and branches of palm trees, and boughs of thick trees, and willows of the brook: And you shall rejoice before the Lord your God,” Leviticus 23:40. “They quickly took their cloaks and spread them under Him on the bare steps. Then they blew the trumpet and shouted, “Jehu is King!” 2 Kings 9:13.
Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.