“Not what we say about our blessings, but how we use them, is the true measure of our thanksgiving.” — W.T. Purkiser.
“Thanksgiving dinners take eighteen hours to prepare. They are consumed in twelve minutes. Half-times take twelve minutes. This is not coincidence.” — Erma Bombeck.
“Thankfulness creates gratitude which generates contentment that causes peace.” —Todd Stocker.
“The Christian who walks with the Lord and keeps constant communion with Him will see many reasons for rejoicing and thanksgiving all day long.” —Warren Wiersbe.
“If you are really thankful, what do you do? You share.” —W. Clement Stone.
As pumpkins are in put in place for Thanksgiving, time will soon be here for Christmas cheer and color. Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations are highlighting each home and office as these two holidays appear to merge with decorations this time of the year. and trees, lights, nativity scenes, and holiday plants send Christmas cheer throughout our communities with each passing week. The color and the brilliance of the poinsettia help bring Christmas cheer into our hearts and homes.
These brightly colored plants are a definite indication of the Christmas season and are very much a part of our Christmas decor. The shape of the poinsettia flower and leaves are sometimes thought as a symbol of the Star of Bethlehem which led the wise men to Jesus with the red colored leaves symbolizing the blood of Christ.
The showy colored parts of poinsettias are actually modified leaves (bracts) not flowers. The actual flowers (yellow) are located in the center of these colorful bracts. The poinsettia drops its bracts and leaves immediately after the flowers shed their pollen. Therefore, choose those plants with little or no yellow pollen showing for the longest duration of color.
Poinsettias are not poisonous — university studies have shown that 500 to 600 leaves would have to be ingested to have any side effects (upset stomach and vomiting). And, since the leaves are not very tasty it is highly unlikely that people or pets would be harmed from ingestion. However, many plants in the Euphorbiaceae family discharge a milky sap which could cause a skin reaction in people with latex allergies.
Poinsettias will not tolerate frost, but they will grow in temperate coastal climates (southern California) reaching upwards to 10 feet tall. The colors of the bracts are created through photoperiodism (darkness control) requiring darkness for 12 continuous hours at a time for at least five days in a row to change bract color. However, once poinsettias complete the process of photoperiodism, they require abundant light during the day for the brightest and most attractive color.
Over 100 varieties of poinsettias are available in the marketplace in colors of red, pink, white, yellow, purple, salmon, and multi-colors. The red poinsettia continues to be the color of choice with Prestige Red being a best-selling hybrid. Poinsettias are the most popular Christmas plant with most of them being sold within a six-week period prior to Christmas. Once Christmas day has arrived, the dollar value of those poinsettias remaining in the market drops immediately and drastically as stores re-open on Dec 26.
Poinsettias will last through the Christmas season and beyond. In addition to price, here are some pointers to follow in your selection process. Select a plant with dark green foliage down to the soil line or to the top of the container. Select a plant with bracts (modified leaves) that are completely colored. Select a plant which does not have a lot of green around the bract edges. Select a plant that does not have fallen or yellow leaves. Select a plant that looks full, balanced and attractive from all sides.
And, select a plant that is 2 1/2 times taller than the diameter of the container. Select a plant that is not drooping or wilting. Select a plant that is not displayed in paper or plastic sleeves since plants held in sleeves will deteriorate more quickly (the sleeves are for transporting only). Select a plant that has not been displayed or crowded close together (crowding can cause premature bract loss). Select a plant that has moderate soil moisture (if it’s wet and the plant is beginning to wilt, this could be an indication of root rot).
And, select a plant that is pest-free (check the undersides of leaves for aphids and whiteflies). Select a plant that is mature (check the true flowers which are located at the base of the colored bracts – green or red-tipped flowers will have greater longevity than the ones with yellow pollen covering the flowers). After your purchase and placement in the home, be sure to cover it for cold protection if it is exposed to outside temperatures below 50°F.
The length of time that your poinsettia will maintain its color and vigor is dependent on the maturity of the plant, when you bought it, and how you treat it. If given proper care and maintenance, poinsettias should keep their beauty for weeks (some high-quality varieties will remain attractive for months). After you have made your poinsettia selection and purchase, be sure that it is wrapped properly because exposure to low temperatures (even for a few minutes) can damage the bracts and leaves.
Thanksgiving is about giving thanks and sharing blessings and Christmas is about Jesus and His love. Take a moment each day of this month to offer up thanks for each of your blessings.
Remember to read the Book of Luke (24 chapters) in the Bible beginning on Dec 1 and reading a chapter a night through Dec 24. All this to better learn and understand Who and why we celebrate Christmas. CHRISTmas is about Jesus and His love and in these chapters you will read an entire account of Jesus’ life. Love others and help the homeless every chance you get. As you receive His blessings, always pay them forward. Pay for a stranger’s meal as the opportunity arises. The feelings you receive through blessing others are truly uplifting and most rewarding. Have a blessed month!
“If serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve.... As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.” — Joshua 24:15. “Come now, let us reason together,” says the Lord. “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.” — Isaiah 1:18.
“God’s voice thunders in marvelous ways; He does great things beyond our understanding. He says to the snow, ‘Fall on the earth,’and to the rain shower, ‘Be a mighty downpour.’ — Job 37:5-6.
“Since the day we heard about you, we have not stopped praying for you and asking God to fill you with the knowledge of His will through all spiritual wisdom and understanding.” —Colossians 1:9.
