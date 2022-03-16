“If you’re Irish, it doesn’t matter where you are — you’ll find family.” Victoria Smurfit. “St. Patrick’s Day is an enchanted time — a day to begin transforming winter’s dreams into summer’s magic.” Adrienne Cook. “Green is good.” Elizabeth Banks. “May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow, and may trouble avoid you wherever you go.” Irish blessing. “Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.” Lilly Pulitzer. “Can words describe the fragrance of the very breath of spring?” Neltje Blanchan. “Spring is the time of plans and projects.” Leo Tolstoy.
Even though the first day of spring is only days away, the recent cold did drop the flowers from azaleas and other flowering plants. And the early greening of the grasses took a set back as well. This occurrence did remind us that nature is still in control of the weather and plants. There’s still some winter left in the weather!
The health of your plants become very obvious this time of the year. If plants do not respond effectively to cultural practices or appear to be in some stage of declining health, questions arise and immediate answers wanted. A frequent question is, “What’s wrong with my plants or what’s wrong with my grass?” When we look at plants and grasses and determine that something is wrong, we must further evaluate them, the cultural practices, the surrounding environment, and potential causes. It may be simple to correct or more complicated than you ever expected. It’s a process of evaluation that helps identify the cause.
If the obvious is not present, then evaluate the micro-climate including light (too much, too little), temperature (too high, too low), rainfall (too much, too little), air (good circulation, poor circulation), and soil air (compaction or over-aerated). Also, evaluate the cultural practices including nutrition (toxicity or deficiency), pruning (too much or too little), mowing (too high or too low), and irrigation (too much or too little).
Next, observe the symptoms or the plant’s response to a causal agent, whether it be an insect, pathogenic agent, or other. These symptoms become a means in the determination and diagnosis of the problem. Some symptoms are common to several insects and diseases, while others can be unique to particular pests.
Symptoms are a result of pathogenic activity, insects or abiotic damage and injury. Such abiotic injury includes environmental stresses, chemical damage, animal injury (urine or fecal matter), people damage (traffic and errors), and mechanical damage (dull mower blade or dull pruners).
These injurious agents can be infectious or noninfectious. Insects, fungi, bacteria, viruses, protozoa, parasitic plants and nematodes can be infectious. Mites, rodents, rabbit, deer, slugs, snails, and weeds are noninfectious. Insects, mites, fungi, nematodes, slugs, snails, and parasitic plants can be infectious. Ice, wind, sun scald, hail, mowers, tools, vandalism, nutrient deficiency, fertilizer burn, chemical injury, drought, poor drainage and shade are non-infectious but are injurious to plants.
Symptoms of plant injury include chlorosis (yellowing and loss of chlorophyll), spotting (change of color on leaves), holes in leaves, wilting, rotting, dwarfing, blight, galls, and tunneling into branches and trunk.
Wilting can be environmental or the result of pathogenic activity. If lack of water is the culprit then the plant may recover after the addition of appropriate water in due time. If pathogenic activity is the cause then the plant will not recover unless appropriate measures are taken.
Also, look for signs which are indicators of the presence of the causal agent. If insects are the cause, then look for the insect, the activity of the insect (parts of plant missing), eggs, or the frass (droppings of fecal matter) that might be left behind. Some insects may be hard to see and camouflage with the plant. For example, scale may look like bumps on the plant or green aphids in a cluster may appear as part of the plant. If part of the plant is chewed but the insect cannot be found, suspect a nocturnal (night-time) feeder. Lots of birds feeding on the lawn and disrupting the turf is an indication that they are finding food (insects like grubs and caterpillars).
Signs of pathogenic activity (fungus) include a powdery mildew substance (vegetative body of the fungus) on leaf, mycelium growth (cobwebby appearance), or a rust or smut appearance (spores) that makes stains on your shoes and lower pants. Various microscopes are needed for the observation of fungi, bacteria and viruses. However, a simple magnifying lens may help identify the fungus, its fruiting structure or its spores (seed-like contents). Such problems would merit professional assistance and guidance.
After the problem has been identified, measures must be taken to manage the situation. The effectiveness of the measure is dependent on the quality workmanship that follows. An effective management program will include efforts to exclude and eradicate the problem, protect the plant and environment, and select plants that offer a tolerance or resistance to such causal agents.
Spend time talking with specialists, advisors, master gardeners and horticulturalists to become more familiar with the plants you want to establish. Read as much as possible and become familiar with the various chemical control measures available to you. Take some time to visit your local garden center and spend some time simply looking at chemicals and reading labels.
It is not necessary that you become a scientist to grow your landscapes but do make efforts to gain familiarity about plants and their potential problems. Plant pests can be brought into the landscape by bringing in new plants or adding topsoil and mulch that is contaminated, blown in the wind, washed in from excess surface water movement, and/or carried by animals (wildlife and domestic), people, vehicles, bicycles and equipment.
After arrival on the site, pests can spread from plant to plant and zone to zone by wind, rain, people, contaminated garden tools, insects, etc. Since insects and pathogens reproduce rapidly, infestation is quite common and happens quickly once they are on site.
And remember, as you commit to the effort and cost of spring purchasing and planting of flowers, plants and grasses in your home landscape, also commit to providing the necessary maintenance in keeping this landscape investment healthy and achieving positive curb appeal. Always think in terms of native and sustainable plants as you develop your landscape grounds. Happy St. Patrick’s Day on Mar 17 and Welcome Spring on Mar 20!
“Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.” Psalm 139:23-24. “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, Who comforts us in all of our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves have received from God.” 2 Corinthians 1:3-4. “We know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28.
Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.