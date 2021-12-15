“I wish we could put up some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar of it every month.” Harlan Miller. “It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air.” W.T. Ellis. “Christmas is forever, not for just one day. For loving, sharing, giving, are not to put away.” Norman Wesley Brooks. “The Christmas spirit is a spirit of giving and forgiving.” James Cash Penney. “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” Winston Churchill.
With Christmas Day just a little over a week away, everyone is very busy wrapping up their last-minute gifts and making plans for the holiday season. However, amongst the hustle and bustle, let’s take a moment to remember the real Reason for the Season – the birth of our Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. And, as the month of December passes right along, a new month and year will be forthcoming which will bring many new challenges, opportunities, and responsibilities.
Many people develop new year resolutions to exercise more and lose weight, maintain better family relations, go to church more, help people more, agree to do more in the community, travel more, plan a more healthy and cleansing diet to rid their bodies of toxic substances, smile more, and so on. Many of these resolutions will fall by the wayside after the first few days or weeks of the new year because of the repetition, time restraints or simply the lack of commitment and interest.
Do you make new year resolutions? And, do you keep any of those resolutions? All resolutions require effort and responsibility throughout the year. Make your resolutions based on your own interest and dedication, not because others have encouraged you to adopt their interests. If you are looking for something new, think about adopting a garden in the landscape or a plant in the home. Your greenscape can benefit from the same type of consideration that you give other traditional resolutions if you are really serious about sustainability, stewardship and environmental awareness.
Consider such activities as new plant purchases for either the indoors or outdoors, flushing or changing the soil media in existing containers (re-potting), root pruning, upsizing the plant into a larger container, adding beneficial microbes to the soil media, hand cleaning the leaves on potted plants where dust has collected, and so on.
The new year is a very appropriate time for an attractive plant gift but with it comes the realization of responsibility for care and maintenance. Get away from the irresponsible perception, “if it dies I’ll just buy another one.”
Maybe giving a plant for such an occasion will bring others to committing to new gardening resolutions for the new year. Welcome the new year with gifts of nature by helping your friends and family become more aware of plants and plant care. A display of color represented in plants such as a white peace lily, white gardenia, calamondin orange, red hibiscus, pink crown of thorns, or yellow ixora will work wonders that you never thought possible. Or choose from a juniper bonsai, braided money tree, areca palm silk plant, ficus, rubber plant, dumb cane, dragon tree, corn plant, or a variety of other lovely house plants as your choices are unlimited.
Even though it is winter and cooler outside, these plant gifts make wonderful indoor gardens and arrangements which add a warm and comfortable feeling to an otherwise dreary time of year. From the emotionally high peaks of December to the lowly valleys of January, this is an awesome way to remind your loved ones how much you care by giving such a beautiful plant to start the new year.
Dedicated gardeners with indoor plants in poor potting soil should consider repotting the plant with fresh, healthy soil. Choose the best potting available within your budget. Clean the existing container to remove any fertilizer, hard water deposits, and old soil. Obviously, larger plants are more difficult to repot. Make every effort to protect and not harm the plants, as well as maintaining such work posture to protect your body (esp. back) in the process. A newly repotted plant will exhibit better vigor and healthier appearance than before the process.
Check your plant and container for size proportion and potential root-bound conditions which will lead to slower growth and a less healthy plant. Upon inspection, if the plant is root-bound then the roots will be growing in circular pattern around in the inside of the container. If so, repotting is a must and the existing root pattern must be pruned away before placing in new media in a larger container.
Continue your daily reading the Book of Luke (24 chapters) in the Bible to learn and understand who and why we celebrate Christmas. Christmas is about Jesus and His love. Help the homeless every chance you get. As you receive His blessings, always pay them forward. Pay for a stranger’s meal as the opportunity arises. Enjoy your family and friends, and some football as you watch the upcoming bowl games - Go Dawgs! Make it the most joyous Christmas ever about Jesus – the Reason for the Season! A very Merry CHRISTmas to all!
———
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him. John 3:16-17. “Therefore God exalted Him to the highest place and gave Him the name that is above every name...” Philippians 2:9. “From the LORD comes deliverance. May your blessing be on your people.” Psalm 3:8.
Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle @yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.