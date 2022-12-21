“Christmas celebrates the awesome and amazing fact that God is grander, wiser and more mysterious than we could have ever imagined.” — Dan Schaeffer.
“The brightest Christmas ever was lit by a single star and swaddled in the most drab colors, but offered mankind the greatest gift of all…true and lasting love.” —Toni Sorenson.
“Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.” — Hamilton Wright Mabie.
“Christmas, my child is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it’s Christmas.” — Dale Evans Rogers.
“Have yourself a merry little Christmas. Let your heart be light. From now on your troubles will be out of sight.” — Judy Garland.
The amaryllis you decorate your home with during the winter holidays is a Hippeastrum, a member of the genus Amaryllidaceae. Hippeastrum bulbs are native to Central and South America and include 90 species and over 600 cultivars and are commonly called Amaryllis. In contrast, amaryllis (Amaryllis) is a bulb native to South Africa with only one species, Amaryllis belladona, also known as ‘Naked Ladies’ because of their pink flowers on stems without leaves.
Amaryllis (Hippeastrum) offered in the late fall through winter are used as forced bulbs to decorate and beautify the inside of homes during the winter. These easy-to-grow bulbs are being propagated in many parts of the world today. Bulbs from South Africa available in the fall normally take 3-5 weeks to bloom, while the ones from Holland normally take 4-8 weeks to bloom. This information about bloom times may help you make appropriate choices when deciding which bulbs to purchase.
Larger bulb sizes normally produce more flower stalks or more flowers per stem. The heavier the bulbs, the more expensive it is. The largest size is sometimes called jumbo. Amaryllis are available in a wide variety of colors and flower formations.
The single flower amaryllis are normally large flowers with six petals per flower; multiple stems and multiple blooms per stem; often one stem emerges at a time, giving a long bloom season, typically a month or more. Some varieties to look for include Barbados (thick red petals with a bold white starburst), Gervase (variable coloration from flower to flower of white with pale pink, dark pink, red striped, and feathering), Picotee (elegant crisp white flowers with just a hint of a red edge around each petal), Red Lion (large, bright red flowers), and Rilona (large peachy, apricot-salmon flowers; darker in the center).
Double Flower Amaryllis offer large flowers with additional petals found within the outside six petals. Some petals curve into the center of the flower making it look more rose-like. Some varieties to look for are Dancing Queen (fully double red and white candy-striped flower with dark green leaves) and Marilyn (a floriferous flower with lots of layers of pure white petals and a yellowish-green heart).
Hybridized amaryllis (Hippeastrum) are extremely popular bulbs, often with different shapes and petal forms. And, some with their pointy, thin petals, resemble spider legs. Some varieties to look for are Bogota (exotic, spider-type flowers; upper petals are deep red while lower petals are lighter with a touch of salmon) and Evergreen (tropical, spider-type flowers that are an award-winning green).
When planting your amaryllis bulb in a container, use a good potting mix that includes bark to help with drainage, place your bulb in the container with the top 1/3 of the bulb above the soil, and water once (do not water again until there is a sign of some growth, and then water only sparingly). Amaryllis need lots of light. Select a location with as much light as possible and add grow lights if possible. If not using grow lights, place your container where there is the most amount of natural light after sundown. This will keep it from stretching to reach for more light.
Once the flower stalk begins to form buds, water as needed. Lift the pot once potted but before the first time you water. This will give you a feel for its weight without water. The top of the soil may feel dry but the weight of moist soil deeper in the pot, which makes it heavier, will help you know when the bulb needs to be watered. Once the flower has finished blooming, cut off the spent flower, leaving its green stem, which acts as another leaf.
When your potted Amaryllis (Hippeastrum) flower has finished blooming, you should continue to leave it where it gets as much light as possible, watering when necessary. This will help it store enough starches and sugars in the bulb so it will rebloom the following year.
As the springtime warmth arrives, you can plant your Amaryllis (Hippeastrum) out in your garden. Many of them come back and bloom in the summer garden year after year. You’ll notice that they don’t grow as tall outside as they do inside. That’s because inside, they are ’s-t-r-e-t-c-h-i-n-g’ for light, and out in the garden during the summer, the days are much longer, and finding the light is easy.
This fact sheet is provided as an educational service of the National Garden Bureau (www.ngb.org/year-of-the-amaryllis).
As Christmas nears, continue your daily reading the Book of Luke (24 chapters) in the Bible to learn and understand Who and why we celebrate Christmas. Christmas is about Jesus and His love. Help the homeless every chance you get. As you receive His blessings, always pay them forward. Pay for a stranger’s meal as the opportunity arises.
Enjoy your family and friends, and some football as you watch the bowl games. And, it’s Georgia vs. Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve with the winner playing in the national championship game in January — Go Dawgs! Make it the most joyous Christmas ever about Jesus – the Reason for the Season! A very Merry CHRISTmas to all!
The angel said to [Mary], “Do not be afraid, you have found favor with God. You will be with child and give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of his father David, and he will reign over the house of Jacob forever.” —Luke 1:30-33.
“Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; He is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a Baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.” — Luke 2:11-12.
“The Word became flesh and made His dwelling among us. We have seen His glory, the glory of the One and Only, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” — John 1:14.
