“Approach the new year with resolve to find the opportunities hidden in each new day.” — Michael Josephson.
“Don’t be afraid to go out on a limb. That’s where the fruit is.” — Frank Scully.
“Life is change. Growth is optional. Choose wisely.” — Karen Kaiser Clark.
“Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” — Seneca. “
Every moment is a fresh beginning.” — T.S. Eliot.
“Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” — Helen Keller.
“Each day is a new beginning, the chance to do with it what should be done and not to be seen as simply another day to put in time.” — Catherine Pulsifer.
“You can get excited about the future. The past won’t mind.” — Hillary DePiano.
“The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written.” — Melody Beattie.
It’s January – a new month and a new year. Realize the value of each new day and the value of life with each passing day. Work on you and find your purpose in life. Enjoy the great outdoors! A flower to consider for the spring and summer is celosia.
Celosia is a unique annual for the garden with its brightly colored flowers, textures, varieties, and heights. Use celosia in the center of your planter combinations, as a front edge accent for your garden, or as a stand-alone celosia adding the “wow factor” to your patio.
Celosia has been growing in North America since the 1700s and is native to tropical America and Africa. Here in the U.S., we know it as an annual, however, it is a tender perennial in zones 10 to 12. Not only have these plants been grown for their beauty in the garden, but they are also used for food in many places around the world. Celosia argentea, also known as Lagos Spinach, is used for its highly nutritious green foliage and young shoots. It is often steamed or used in soups or stews in Indonesian, Indian and African dishes.
Celosia is comprised of 45 different species in the Amaranth family (Amaranthaceae). Mainly produced by seed, but also produced vegetatively, Celosia argentea cultivars can be grouped into 3 different categories: plumosa types, cristata types, and spicata types.
Cultivars include Kimono series (6-8”), Flamma series (8-10”) including 2022 Flamma Orange All-America Selections (AAS) winner, First Flame series (10”-14”), Kelos Fire series (10”-12”), Fresh Look series (14”) with all three colors (yellow, red, and gold) as AAS winners, and Dragon’s Breath (24”).
Cristata types (Celosia argentea var. cristata, Celosia cristata) are also known as cockscomb with some of the most unique flower shapes. Like the plumosa types, they can range anywhere from 6” to 24” tall depending on the variety.
Cultivars include Brainiac series (6”-8”), Dracula (8-16”), Armor Mix series (12”-16”), Sol Collection (10”-14”) with new varieties that have been bred for their glossy large leaves and have small insignificant flowers which can be used as an accent in planter combinations, and Prestige Scarlet series (12”-24″) which is an AAS winner.
Spicata types (Celosia argentea var. spicata, Celosia spicata) are known as silver cockscomb, or wheat celosia, due to its cylindrical flower spikes. Varieties in this category can range in height from 5”-24.” Cultivars include Kelos Atomic series (5”-8”), Kelos Candela Pink (10”-12”) AAS Winner with extremely heavy flowering with flowers which are great for drying, Intenz series (18”) with bold colors on extremely heat-tolerant plants, and Asian Garden (30-40”) AAS Winner with excellent bushy habit, covered in spiky pink flowers.
Celosia likes a warm sunny spot in the garden. Be sure to give these plants at least 6-8 hours of full sun and if you live in cooler northern climates you should wait until May or June to plant them, or at least until temperatures are above 55 degrees F. The soil must be well drained. If you have heavy clay soils that need to be improved, you can use compost or sand to improve the drainage. They prefer soils to have a pH of 6-6.5 with high organic matter content.
After planting you will need to fertilize your plants monthly with a general-purpose fertilizer with equal amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (N-P-K). Stake taller varieties to prevent them from falling over. Removing the old blooms will help to promote the production of new flowers. Also, celosia flowers can be used as dried flowers for displays. Hang them upside down for 2 weeks to dry.
If your plant develops brown or tan holes in its leaves, it may be suffering from the fungal disease leaf spot. You can use a ready-to-use copper fungicide on the infected areas. Spider mites can be a common cause of death for Celosia.
These mites are very tiny and hard to catch before they do a lot of damage. Brown-bronze foliage that is becoming dry and brittle is a sign of spider mites.
This fact sheet is provided as an educational service of the National Garden Bureau (www.ngb.org/year-of-the-celosia).
As the new year continues, let each day be about new beginnings which grow and develop into multiple blessings to share with others. May each tomorrow be brighter than the one before. Let January be your Proverbs month – there are 31 chapters in the Book of Proverbs. Thus, read a chapter a day throughout the month for spiritual growth and improved relationships.
Happy New Year to all!
“Praise the Lord, O my soul; all my inmost being, praise His holy name. Praise the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits.” — Psalm 103:1-3. “
He came to that which was His own, but His own did not receive Him.” — John 1:11.
“In reply Jesus declared, ‘I tell you the truth, no one can see the kingdom of God unless he is born again.’”— John 3:3. “There is no wisdom, no insight, no plan that can succeed against the LORD.” —Proverbs 21:30.
“...be made new in the attitude of your minds...” — Ephesians 4:23.
“...and to put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.” —Ephesians 4:24.
“Do not set foot on the path of the wicked or walk in the way of evildoers.” —Proverbs 4:14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.