Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida... North central Madison County in Big Bend of Florida... Eastern Grady County in southwestern Georgia... Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia... Thomas County in south central Georgia... Brooks County in south central Georgia... Colquitt County in south central Georgia... Southwestern Tift County in south central Georgia... Southern Worth County in south central Georgia... * Until 1115 AM EST. * At 1030 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Baconton to 6 miles east of Pelham to near Ochlocknee to 8 miles southeast of Cairo, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Moultrie, Thomasville, Quitman, Pelham, Camilla, Tifton, Cairo, Boston, Omega, Norman Park, Doerun, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, Phillipsburg, Riverside, Schley, Morven, Berlin and Funston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST for south central and southwestern Georgia. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 200 PM EST for Big Bend of Florida...and south central Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST for south central and southwestern Georgia. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 200 PM EST for Big Bend of Florida...and south central Georgia. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH