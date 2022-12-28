“We should try to hold on to the Christmas spirit, not just one day a year, but all 365.” Mary Martin. “Happy Day After Christmas, Merry Rest of the Year, even when Christmas is over, The Light of the World is Still Here!” Matthew West. “Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us.” Hal Borland. “Tomorrow is the first blank page of a page book. Write a good one.” Brad Paisley.” Another fresh new year is here another year to live! to banish worry, doubt, and fear, to love and laugh and give!” William Arthur Ward. “Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to.” Bill Vaughan.
Christmas has passed and the New Year is on its way. Spend these last few days of the year reflecting and then dream into the new year. Realize the value of life in each passing day as the new year approaches.
There is so much to celebrate about spirea. These durable, easy-to-grow shrubs have dominated many regions of the United States for decades thanks to their tolerance for a wide variety of conditions. The genus name, Spirea, originates from the Greek word, speira, or “wreath” in reference to the orientation of the shrub’s delicate flowers. With nearly 100 unique species, this hardy group of plants boasts a wide range of colorful foliage ranging from blue to yellow, red, to orange, and everything in between. They truly are America’s heartland landscape plant.
While there is a multitude of spirea types, the most common sold commercially are Japanese spirea (Spiraea japonica), known for their wide flower and foliage color range, and their low-growing, mounding form. Bumalda spirea (Spiraea x bumalda) are similar to Japanese spirea and are a cross between Spiraea albiflora and Spirea japonica. Flower colors range from white to deep pink. Birchleaf spirea (Spiraea betulifolia) are known for their larger, blue-green, birch-like leaves and stunning fall color. Korean spirea (Spiraea fritschiana) are native to forests, slopes, and rocky areas and, like most spirea, attractive to butterflies. And, Vanhoutte, or Bridal Wreath, (Spiraea x vanhouttei) are known for their vase-shaped habit, flowing, arching branches and cascading showy spring blooms.
With so many to choose from, there are varieties that will suit any home landscape and garden. A few notable selections include Little Spark® (a compact spirea with orange new growth that holds its yellow leaves throughout the summer, even in full sun). Also, Rainbow Fizz™ (a burst of color with candy-like buds that emerge red, opening to pink), and Pink Sparkler™ Birchleaf (a pink birchleaf selection that blooms in early summer and then again in autumn). Tor Birchleaf (a compact mound of dark, gray-green, birch-like leaves that sport tiny white flowers in late spring and boasts amazing fall color) and Glow Girl® Birchleaf (a great plant for those who need easy, adaptable color for colder climates due to its lemon-lime foliage).
Also, Superstar® (a plant with true three-season appeal thanks to its stunning, scarlet red new growth in spring, its pink blossoms May-August, and its excellent bronze fall color.), and Double Play Doozie® (which makes a great landscape statement with its constant red blooms that show all summer long). Other Double Play varieties include Big Bank, Artisan, Candy Corn, Gold, and Red.
Also, Renaissance Bridalwreath (more disease-resistant foliage than other bridalwreath varieties, with classic white blooms that cover the plant), and Firegold® (brilliant lemon-lime foliage, resembling bridalwreath spirea, that arches gracefully with lovely white blooms adorning the plant). Goldflame (a dense, upright mounded shrub with bronze-tinged new growth in spring), and Dolchica (graceful dark mounds hold showy purplish flower clusters).
Also, Snowmound (easy to grow with graceful, spreading branches and an abundance of white flowers), and Little Princess (showy flat-topped clusters of bright pink flowers which bloom in early summer).
These plants are fast-growing, even the most compact varieties, making them highly desirable for quick fill-in plantings, massing, hedges, and foundations. Spirea are deciduous, meaning they drop their leaves each fall and can usually handle winter just fine. They are hardy to USDA Hardiness Zones 4 – 8 and can tolerate winter temperatures of 15-30 degrees Fahrenheit. They are best grown in full sun. Generally, those planted in shadier spots tend to become lanky and do not bloom as well. Once established, they are one of the lowest maintenance, easy-to-grow shrubs.
Prune after flowering. Deadheading, or removal of spent flowers, is not necessary. Flowering will be more prolific when the plants have adequate moisture in spring and summer. Mulching with wood chips or shredded bark will help retain moisture. Spirea are generally not preferred to be grazed on by wildlife such as deer and rabbits. However, their beautiful blooms attract the happiest show of butterflies, bees, and other pollinators.
This fact sheet is provided as an educational service of the National Garden Bureau (www.ngb.org/year-of-the-spirea).
Christmas is about Jesus and His love. The New Year is about new beginnings. Now fill yourself with His love and help others every chance you get.
As you receive His blessings, always pay them forward. Make it a memorable end of the year as you usher in the new year. As the new year dawns, may it be filled with the promises of a brighter tomorrow filled with spiritual growth and improved relationships.
Enjoy your family and friends, and some football as you continue to watch the bowl games. And, it’s Georgia vs. Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve with the winner playing in the national championship game in January — Go Dawgs! Happy New Year to all!
“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace to men on whom His favor rests.” Luke 2:14. “No one has ever seen God, but God the One and Only [Son], who is at the Father’s side, has made Him known.” John 1:18. “Now you are the body of Christ, and each one of you is a part of it.” 1 Corinthians 12:27. “For the LORD God is a sun and shield; the LORD bestows favor and honor; no good thing does he withhold from those whose walk is blameless.” Psalm 84:11. “Many are the plans in a man’s heart, but it is the LORD’s purpose that prevails.” Proverbs 19:11.
