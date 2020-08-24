WASHINGTON, D.C. — At the Annual Conference of the Accrediting Council of Continuing Education (ACCET), a nationally recognized accrediting organization, it was announced that ACCET’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be named after Sandra Lockwood, former Moultrian, to recognize her decades of significant service to ACCET and post-secondary career education.
Moving forward, this most prestigious ACCET award will be named the "Sandra Lockwood Lifetime Achievement Award," according to a release from her family.
"Sandra received the inaugural award two years ago and is honored to now have this award presented to future recipients in her name," the release said.
Lockwood has been closely involved with ACCET for more than 30 years and has served in many significant capacities including chair of the ACCET Board of Trustees as well as chair of the ACCET Commission. She currently sits on the Board of the International Education Corporation as well as the Board of the Florida Association of Private Colleges & Schools.
Lockwood resides in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, but maintains part-time residency in her childhood home in Moultrie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.