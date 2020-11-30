Cast members of the Colquitt County Art Center’s upcoming musical Elf Jr. take a break from rehearsals to paint ornaments. Each piece is uniquely decorated and will be kept as keepsakes from the show. Elf Jr. will be on stage 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets are available to purchase for $8 in the Arts Center office located at 401 Seventh Ave. S.W. Call 229-985-1922 to learn more or visitcolquittcountyarts.com.