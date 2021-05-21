ATLANTA — Emory University held a special graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 15, to recognize the achievements of the Class of 2020, whose celebration had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Included among those recognized from the Class of 2020 was Diantha Virginia Ellis who graduated with honors with her Master of Laws (LL.M., Business Law) from Emory University School of Law on May 11, 2020.
In addition to her LL.M. from Emory Law, Ellis holds a Juris Doctor (J.D., Class of 2018) from Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law; a Certificate in Advanced Legal Writing, Research, and Drafting for distinguished accomplishment in Mercer Law’s nationally recognized Legal Writing Program; an MBA, with additional graduate certification in Economics and Accounting from Valdosta State University; a BBA (Accounting and Management) from Georgia Southwestern State University; and an A.S. (Business Administration) from ABAC.
While at Mercer Law, Ellis was also honored as a four-time CALI Excellence for the Future Award recipient for her achievements in legal writing and research. Ellis is an associate professor of business at ABAC.
Ellis is the daughter of Thom and Ginny Ellis of Tifton, Ga.; the sister of Zachary Ellis and Denasia Ellis, both of Tifton; and the niece and goddaughter of Mac and Bobbie Nobles of Nicholls, Ga.
