MOULTRIE, Ga. — Students at the Colquitt County Arts Center frequently recycle materials for artistic use. Pictured in this photo is Joshua Ukpong, a student in Kathy Nelson’s mixed media class. He is painting a forest landscape on a piece of scrap wood. An old egg carton is used as a paint palette to keep colors separated. Art classes for all ages are ongoing at the Arts Center. For more information visit colquittcountyarts.com or call 229-985-1922.
